(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Underwater pumpkin carving, because why not?   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do a lot of things underwater. Swim, urinate, etc..
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I majored in Gameboy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like a popular major for UNLV men's basketball players.
 
farker99
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've done this. It is a bit of a challenge and quite a bit of fun to see all the finished pumpkins.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pro tip:  If you stop up the toilet, you use a larger pumpkin for carving underwater.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My daughter did that a few years ago with her high school swim team. She had fun. The pumpkin was puréed, though.
 
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When all of the "studies" classes are full and you still want to skate through college and work for Starbucks your whole life.
 
