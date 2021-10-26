 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Israel gears up for Iranian suicide drone attacks. But on a more esoteric level, can a drone even commit suicide?   (israelradar.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just how sneaky Iran is.

They are developing self-aware drones just so they can then order them to commit suicide attacks.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will if stuck with Jar Jar long enough.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to yell "Allah Radio Shackbar!!" first
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Iran a mere six months away from launching these attacks?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about sending those drones to the 'settlements'?

Everything outside the '67 lines should be bombed into rubble. Then bomb the rubble til it bounces.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drone pilot shoots himself after the attack. That's just serious these guys are
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a radio frequency that controlled the drones and could change the trajectory.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The magical Iranians who can torpedo ships without a submarine, be 6 months from having a nuclear bomb for 40 years, create 'suicide drones', trick the US into shooting down passenger liners, trick the Israeli navy into destroying a US Navy ship, and much, much more.
I don't know how they haven't taken over the world by now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: If only there were a radio frequency that controlled the drones and could change the trajectory.


Ok, what's the frequency Kenneth?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooga Booga Iran

Israel is so afraid they are rushing to deploy these radar stations in the next 2 years. LOL

Your Zionist blog sucks
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Israel Gears, good record.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: BitwiseShift: If only there were a radio frequency that controlled the drones and could change the trajectory.

Ok, what's the frequency Kenneth?


There are some references that are too obscure for Fark, but not the interwebs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And remember Joe Citizen - YOU are paying for this.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: Ooga Booga Iran

Israel is so afraid they are rushing to deploy these radar stations in the next 2 years. LOL

Your Zionist blog sucks


We should stop sending them money.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drones are people my friend and they don't pay taxes
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like remote control airplane bombs.

Iran should be careful - I would bet on the Israelis assuming control of them, and returning them to sender.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: kindms: Ooga Booga Iran

Israel is so afraid they are rushing to deploy these radar stations in the next 2 years. LOL

Your Zionist blog sucks

We should stop sending them money.


This. The world is full of shiatty countries, and Israel is a ways from being the worst of them - but when I subsidize it, it becomes my business, and my moral burden - and I do not want or deserve that moral burden.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It gets to go to drone Heaven which is a 1970's Radio Shack with, yeah, 27 virgins.  They work different shifts but they all know there's a difference between the Motorola B207a and B207b television tube.  Just look at the pinouts, man.  Yeesh!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [pyxis.nymag.com image 700x700]


Brain the size of a planet and they asked me to patrol the mall.   I'm so depressed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Ambitwistor: [pyxis.nymag.com image 700x700]

Brain the size of a planet and they asked me to patrol the mall.   I'm so depressed.


Oh my god.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just like the country is eternally six months away from developing a nuclear warhead, the Artesh are eternally six months away from a functional jet pack.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Israeli Gears is my favorite Cream album.
 
