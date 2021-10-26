 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The name is Zon. Ama Zon   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool! I love it when they make it easy for the hackers to get all my information. I guess it's better than Facebook selling it, anyway.
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Genuine fools.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alebak: Genuine fools.


A right stupid idea
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you're not supposed to give the info directly to the bond villain
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SKYFALL | Bond meets Q
Youtube LcgG_E9gQJM
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, Zama.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Relax guys, it's totally secure.

You'd have to know BOTH the Queen of England's mother's maiden name AND the city she got married in to get the password. Nobody knows THAT much info!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
isn't it about time for some ambitious state attorney general to break up amazon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep, they're there alright.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yul B. Sorry in charge?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As of late, England just seems to be doing everything it can to undermine and ruin itself. Who the hell is in charge over there?

(Well, that or this is all bs meant to throw hackers off the trail of where their real data is being stored. But I kinda doubt they're that smart)
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, now that Amazon owns MGM, Amazon has some say in the Bond franchise (though Ian Flemming's estate still has creative control over Bond itself.)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ltdanman44: isn't it about time for some ambitious state attorney general to break up amazon?


[Fark user image 800x488]


They're hardly the only entity needing a trustbusting.

/holding companies are completely out of control
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.