 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PopCulture)   Police running surveillance operation admit they cannot tell a 55-year-old woman apart from a 22-year-old man   (popculture.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, The Park, Constable, Monday, The Remains, Following, Brian Laundrie case, Brian Joo, Family  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 9:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Enhance".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the beard that threw them off.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Starting to suspect the parents did all the killing in this case.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Enhance".

[Fark user image image 300x168]


As a young person, I never quite got the joke in the Red Dwarf movie. I figured it was just a riff on CSI or whatever.

It still was, but holy shiat, thay scene in Bladerunner when I finally saw it, took forever, and I am going to assume that was the inpiration for RD.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone has been buying great equipment with the company credit card.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Solving crimes is not what they signed up for.
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work there, Lou
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: Starting to suspect the parents did all the killing in this case.


You should get rid of your internet access.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People are in jail (maybe even dead) from police misidentifications like this.
Look up the "gunshot detection" bulllsh*t they use.

https://apnews.com/article/artificial​-​intelligence-algorithm-technology-poli​ce-crime-7e3345485aa668c97606d4b54f9b6​220
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, we know they're all about like this.
variety.comView Full Size


Evidence:
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Highly evolved sloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abox: Starting to suspect the parents did all the killing in this case.


The way I read the article, it at least kinda sounds like they did the second one...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I keep telling you all, eye witness identification is worthless.
But. You don't want to hear it. Because it's too difficult for you to comprehend.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Yeah, we know they're all about like this.
[variety.com image 408x229]

Evidence:
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 337x220]


yep wasn't that the wrong model car, wrong color car, being driven by someone the wrong sex and color of the suspect?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's bald, right?

Wile E. Coyote.
Super Genius.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: Abox: Starting to suspect the parents did all the killing in this case.

The way I read the article, it at least kinda sounds like they did the second one...


From the point they found his remains I said "Maybe his parents killed him."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Yeah, we know they're all about like this.
[variety.com image 408x229]

Evidence:
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 337x220]


Yeah, came here to post that, police mistook 2 White ladies delivering papers in a Blue truck for a Black guy in a Black truck of a different brand and fired 103 shots into the truck... missing them.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy left on the 13th, the mom wore a baseball cap while she drove her son's car back home on the 15th, then reported him missing 2 days later?

Yeah, the parents know more than they are telling.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The guy left on the 13th, the mom wore a baseball cap while she drove her son's car back home on the 15th, then reported him missing 2 days later?

Yeah, the parents know more than they are telling.


Especially since they brought the car back. How did they know where it was, and even if they guessed and found the car because he always went there, how did they know that he was done using it? Maybe he just parked it there an hour ago, or maybe he was camping as they said he did there? Why did they bring it back? Seems like they knew he was done with it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The guy left on the 13th, the mom wore a baseball cap while she drove her son's car back home on the 15th, then reported him missing 2 days later?

Yeah, the parents know more than they are telling.


It's a weird story, for sure.

One day their son doesn't come home. The next day the parents drive around looking for him and find his car parked at a local nature preserve with a 72-hour tow notice on the car. They leave the car there to see if he comes home - he doesn't return that night. The next day they go pick the car up, bring it home, and tell no one what they are doing or why. Only then, the day after, do they call police and say "Our son is missing for 3 days now." A day or so later, it becomes "Oh, maybe he's been gone for 4 days. We mixed them up."

Yeah, nothing funny going on there.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Abox: Starting to suspect the parents did all the killing in this case.

You should get rid of your internet access.


lol got the sharp end of an Abox zinger did ya
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank god! Thought I'd have to go a whole day without a Brian laundry story. Thanks, subby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's not even dead.  Dog The Bounty Hunter has tracked him down to the Appalachian Trail or some island off of Tampa.  Dog always gets his man!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brewster: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Did the mom put the cat outside too? They'd have to report on that
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Enhance".

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That would explain the Gold Bond.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You dont know how they identify
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: I keep telling you all, eye witness identification is worthless.
But. You don't want to hear it. Because it's too difficult for you to comprehend.


There was an article years ago about a police department in England, that had screened officers and found there were some who were really good at identification.

So they made a special task force with those people to look at surveillance videos and such:  https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-​34​544199

The article also admits that people tend to be better about distinguishing between people of their own race.

(I suspect that it's a because when you only know two black people, you don't have to focus too much on how to differentiate between them.  Thus Fox News using the wrong images when they mention black people in Congress die)
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: You dont know how they identify


Apparently neither do they.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.