(BBC)   Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact climax change?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't wipe down the loads with disposable paper towel.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Save water, shower with a friend.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs. Sorelian's Ghost and I have always had specific jizz towels that we use only for post sex, so I guess we have been sex environmentalists before it was cool.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you get multiple paragraphs discussing how latex condoms are, like, the worst thing ever except for manufactured lubricants which are worse, then a nice middle section describing how one alternative, lambskin condoms, don't actually prevent STDs and the other alternative, a natural home-made lubricant apparently based on corn starch, shouldn't ever be used unless you talk to a doctor. Then you get these two lovely paragraphs:

"We have to consider what waste is worth producing and what isn't," she says. "People shouldn't not use condoms or not take birth control because of the waste aspect - it's more important to protect you and your partner."
Dr Akinsemolu agrees. "Safe sex, whether using eco-friendly products or not, is the most sustainable for people and the planet in the long run," she says.

...and the rest of the story becomes about how eco-safe sex really means not contributing more children to an over-populated planet.

But hey, someone made their word count.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They could have saved the planet by using less words: "In the butt".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelping is the biggest danger to the environment.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's fun, don't do it.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that when you hire local talent instead of heading out to Vegas or Mexico or Canada?

I bet that saves a ton of petrochemicals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swallow?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.

Doug Stanhope - Overpopulation (Newswipe with Charlie Brooker)
Youtube bgyumGSF9-4
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're using so much lube that its having an impact on global climate, you may have other things to think about.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now that's how you make your wife scream twice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have sex so I'm super eco friendly.  I guess I should buy that diesel F350 pickup with the smokestack and seats stuffed with eagle feathers.

I hate this planet.  What has it ever done for me?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you use those after jerking off, they're called "spankerchiefs."
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry, I just can't wear a condom. It's bad for the environment. Here's a 20 page article from the BBC about it. You're still in the mood, right?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Excuse #347 for why dudes can't wear rubbers. "Wear a condom? No can do, girl, I'm just thinking about the environment."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagonow.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've not ever used a condom with my current gf. Doing my part for the environment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

🤮
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most eco-friendly sex is sex that doesn't result in a baby. A human's carbon footprint is massive, and we need less of them.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vasectomy, FTW?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me either
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's the worst thing I've seen today.

/I should do some laundry...
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: I listened to this song on the way to the urologist. Best decision I ever made. The vasectomy part, not the song part. Well, maybe the song part.

Family Guy - The Vasectomy Song
Youtube yjiAq89cy6w
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's using your imagination in the dark rather than wasting electricity on lighting and a porn site.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to win the evolution race, convince pet not to have sex.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You have to slog through to get there, but that's the main point of the article; use whatever protection you're able to in order to prevent disease and kids.

/which are the same thing to some people and with some kids
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like stories like this are more about intentionally sabatoging efforts to stop rich people from killing us. "Oh, you want to use condoms then I guess you don't care about the environment and have to be happy that billionaires are taking vanity space trips."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take every opportunity I get to keep beavers full, so I'm doing my part for conservation.

Some people call me a hero...and they're correct.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zero-waste influencer doesn't use condoms but "as they are the only contraception effective against STIs, she asks all her sexual partners to get tested before sleeping with them?"  So instead of using one latex condom per sexual encounter she sends everyone she dates to a doctors office (adding travel), where they put on rubber gloves, unwrap a plastic syringe from plastic, fill small plastic tubes with blood, print several labels to mark the samples, ship it to a lab where someone else puts on gloves, the sample tubes and leftover blood is sealed in plastic and shipped as biohazard waste to a landfil.

I hope she's real monogamous or lying.

/TFA said to opt for "reusable washcloths."  Are disposable washcloths a thing?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or, alternatively: Congratulations!
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rechargeable batteries in the toys
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to figure out the concept of a "vegan condom". Is it plant based? Does Burger King market them as the "Impossible Condom?"
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy. Just tell me that my dick is enormous and that it was the best sex you've ever had.

Sorry, I was thinking "Ego-friendly sex."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"most condoms are made from synthetic latex and use additives and chemicals, meaning they cannot be recycled."

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hell no - I didn't remove the "stuck-on latex dots"!
I hate this job, my life & this whole g'damn planet!'
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go in raw and dry
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You sound like a fun guy
 
baorao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know what I do to made sex more sustainable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of all the condoms in all the holes  The writer of that dumb article had to leak out of one.
The BBC is meant to be our one reliable news source but has degraded into a clickbait teen magazine and can go fark itself without lube.
Is there a point to having safe, eco-friendly sex for the sake of future generations if by doing so you aren't creating any future generations?

/69
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you have sex using any kind of birth control, it is eco-friendly. The worst thing you can do for the environment is to have kids.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if the 100 companies responsible for 70+% of emissions toned things down a bit?

Seems like it would be easier to do that, and with far better results, than to get billions of individuals to modify their behavior.

Such a perfect example of a fark: it's not really a thing, someone needs to produce clicks, folks waste time discussing the non-thing, and meaningful solutions (addressing the 100 companies response for 70+% of emissions) are conveniently not part of the picture.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I have recently discovered there is a 450, 550 and a 650. I've never seen any but i live in texas. So I'm not very observant.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I would get tested for her. IYKWIMAITYD
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

F650, code for "I have an innie."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Only the F450 comes in a pickup variant and that's really an F350 with a wider front axle. The real F450, F550, F650 are the things under dump trucks, ambulances, box trucks, etc. You've seen many, many of them.
 
