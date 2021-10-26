 Skip to content
 
(New York Daily News)   Welcome to the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, where you'll see everything from a Pinhead pup to a Snoop Dogg dog and more. This is your It's Almost Halloween edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/lots of photos)   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Woofday, New York City, dog-gone good time, Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, annual parade, owners, Halloween, Manhattan  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unlike the dogs in the parade, Buckwheat tended to dislike costumes, especially the dinosaur one that my DIL made him one Halloween. He'd pout the whole time it was on.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I admit I clicked for the Pinhead pup but why do people dress up dogs? They can't like it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mugato: I admit I clicked for the Pinhead pup but why do people dress up dogs? They can't like it.


Not all dogs dislike being dressed. Buckwheat (son & DIL's dog) disliked being put in a costume, but he was fine wearing one of the raincoats or hoodies my DIL made him.

Their current dog, Miss Lady Lulu, loves wearing a Halloween costume.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu, Halloween 2020
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
A note to area residents:

Please note that this year's The Tompkins Square Dog Parade will be held in East River Park this year as the East River Park has reserved Tompkins Square Park for its annual "Celebrate Central Park Carnival of Gerbilry."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Halloween Dog Parade New York City 2021: Best Dog Costumes at Tompkins Square Park Annual Event
Youtube mNXa5ojtbDQ
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
There's another Woofday thread greenlit
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Snuffybud: There's another Woofday thread greenlit


Thanks for the headsup! I re-wrote that one so it won't get confused with the official Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wraggs was the best at dress up.  My SIL sent that sweater to me.  Soooo not my style.  But Wraggs rocked it!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: There's another Woofday thread greenlit

Thanks for the headsup! I re-wrote that one so it won't get confused with the official Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread.


I found it when I searched on Woofday.  I lurk here and only post occasionally.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Her dress ups started when I went to Nebraska to get her.  The red boots, hat and scarf were all my sister's stuff.  She had moved to Canada and I was up there to get Wraggs and to clean some stuff out of my parents home.  I have a pair of red boots and I have the hat.....I wonder if I can get Tootsie to do a recreation.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still have the hair and probably the glasses.   Oh Tootsie!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: There's another Woofday thread greenlit

Thanks for the headsup! I re-wrote that one so it won't get confused with the official Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread.

I found it when I searched on Woofday.  I lurk here and only post occasionally.


I appreciate the headsup as two threads marked Woofday Wetnose Wednesday would cause confusion.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Both of these are from a few years ago.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x212]
Both of these are from a few years ago.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dexter is missing several teeth, so his tongue hangs out. Which actually helps his OCD, because he constantly licks everything in the house. The couch, the cushions, the rug, my pants...Does anybody else's dog do this?
 
