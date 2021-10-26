 Skip to content
 
(Sci Tech Daily)   2021 manages to squeeze in leprosy chimps just before the buzzer   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Mycobacterium leprae, Human, Chimpanzee, Common Chimpanzee, Bonobo, Gorilla, Leprosy, Robert Koch  
193 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 4:25 PM



foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can tell these jokers because they keep white rocks down at the base of their trees.  They're all, "Come on over foo!  We're having fondue!"  But I know it's just a big ol' leprosy fest over there.  They say it's all safe, but why do they have six months worth of Clofazimine in their medicine cabinet?
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that is f*cking depressing.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Silly subby, we still have over 1/6th of the year to go.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well my day is ruined
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The buzzer"? We still have two whole months for life to present interesting surprises.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nurgle sure is having a blast, it seems.
 
