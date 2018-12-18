 Skip to content
 
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Police manage to take a rape case with video evidence and witnesses and make into a case about cops lying to the public   (inquirer.com) divider line
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That might be the worst written article I've seen this year. The only basic facts I could see were that cops suck and they lie. Which we already knew.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know the old adage that a lie travels halfway around the world before the truth gets a chance to put its pants on.

Maybe not the best way to start an article about a rape?
 
hexiadetrix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Defund the police!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
👢 👅will never stand for accountability.  Nope.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea - on a nearly two-year crusade to claim, despite a complete lack of supporting evidence, that long-overdue state bail reforms are causing a spike in crime - held a news conference to claim that a man with 11 open criminal cases had been released on bail and then brutally assaulted a woman. The problem is that the man fingered by Shea was still behind bars when the crime occurred.

Uh....
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea - on a nearly two-year crusade to claim, despite a complete lack of supporting evidence, that long-overdue state bail reforms are causing a spike in crime - held a news conference to claim that a man with 11 open criminal cases had been released on bail and then brutally assaulted a woman. The problem is that the man fingered by Shea was still behind bars when the crime occurred.

Uh....

Uh....


awfulannouncing.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What an absolute shiathole.

Also, the reason people didn't help? Only criminals have guns in Liberal cities.

If Texas had public transport, that rapist would be full of lead.

/but then you people would complain about due process
 
Tokin42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure what that article was supposed to be about. Anyone got a better timeline or a scorecard?

As to dragging in the Kitty Genovese angle, there's already been an explanation that a lot of the "witnesses" who allegedly "watched the crime take place" were just ordinary passengers getting on and off the subway who didn't really realize what they were seeing. The ones who DID, reported the crime to the cops.

But do keep blaming the passers-by for the cops being unable to do their jobs.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?


ACAB!

/do not question the narrative
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm not even sure what that article was supposed to be about. Anyone got a better timeline or a scorecard?

As to dragging in the Kitty Genovese angle, there's already been an explanation that a lot of the "witnesses" who allegedly "watched the crime take place" were just ordinary passengers getting on and off the subway who didn't really realize what they were seeing. The ones who DID, reported the crime to the cops.

But do keep blaming the passers-by for the cops being unable to do their jobs.


When seconds count, the cops are only minutes to hours away.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?

ACAB!

/do not question the narrative


People, what a bunch of bastards.gif
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?


The police initially claimed that no one notified the police and bystanders were filming the attack for their own sick pleasure.

Then it turns out the police lied about both of those things:  people did notify the police, and some recorded it not for gross personal jollies but to turn over the recordings to help with prosecution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What an absolute shiathole.

Also, the reason people didn't help? Only criminals have guns in Liberal cities.

If Texas had public transport, that rapist would be full of lead.

/but then you people would complain about due process


Yeah, right. Texans (like ppl in Florida)  and Georgia, are too busy chasing people they think did something.  To ever stop an actual crime.
Like that has only happened 3 times in the last 4 years.  Give me a break.  Gun people are too racist/class-ist.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

X-Geek: You know the old adage that a lie travels halfway around the world before the truth gets a chance to put its pants on.

Maybe not the best way to start an article about a rape?


The truth was asking for it by not wearing pants.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?


You do understand that would change the crime.  If someone stops it, it becomes attempted.
And, now you also have no evidence because you stopped filming.

/
Or not. But. If we're going to stop crimes. Let's also apply that to cops. Stop them from killing people.  Otherwise.  Stfu.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What an absolute shiathole.

Also, the reason people didn't help? Only criminals have guns in Liberal cities.

If Texas had public transport, that rapist would be full of lead.

/but then you people would complain about due process


Ask me how I know you didn't read the article.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?

You do understand that would change the crime.  If someone stops it, it becomes attempted.
And, now you also have no evidence because you stopped filming.

/
Or not. But. If we're going to stop crimes. Let's also apply that to cops. Stop them from killing people.  Otherwise.  Stfu.


The courts have consistently ruled that cops have no duty to actually protect people or to act to stop crimes.

So all the cophumpers raging about how the bystanders didn't act to intervene here are holding those bystanders to a higher standard than cops themselves are held to.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: waxbeans: Tokin42: Maybe I'm reading this incorrectly but it sounds like the PA prosecutor is saying "not everyone knew what was going on at the time" and that there were people recording the incident but only to provide evidence to the police. Doesn't that verify the original story? Someone tipped off the police but some sat and recorded the rape instead of putting down their phone and helping?

You do understand that would change the crime.  If someone stops it, it becomes attempted.
And, now you also have no evidence because you stopped filming.

/
Or not. But. If we're going to stop crimes. Let's also apply that to cops. Stop them from killing people.  Otherwise.  Stfu.

The courts have consistently ruled that cops have no duty to actually protect people or to act to stop crimes.

So all the cophumpers raging about how the bystanders didn't act to intervene here are holding those bystanders to a higher standard than cops themselves are held to.


Exactly.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: That might be the worst written article I've seen this year. The only basic facts I could see were that cops suck and they lie. Which we already knew.


So, pick the option with the arrors?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
