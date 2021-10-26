 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   The new must-have for everyone with disposable income living next to a body of water: the 'Sauntoon'   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
northeastern Ontario

I'll allow it and motion to proactively approve their permit for a sauna in a sauna on a sauntoon... just in case.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LaChanz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is no benefit of taking a sauna while floating on a river or lake.

Stupid idea for stupid peoples money.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having only been in a couple saunas I'll have to assume that there's a different way to heat them beyond a wood fire.  And if there is, do you need a noisy generator?  Don't get me wrong, sounds like a cool idea I just can't wrap my head around the heat source or fires on boats being a good idea.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those are ice fishing shacks.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Youtube 9Jmr2d2MKXE
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Own it, love it, live it.

/Gb,wi no shame
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you want to trap me in the middle of a lake naked in your creepy sex steam boat? I'm not falling for that again.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't read this right now. I'm in a jacuzzi suit.
 
