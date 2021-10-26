 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   In Ontario: 60km/h = doing the limit. 80 km/h = speeding. 100 km/h = "Slow down hosehead". Over 100 km/h? = STUNT DRIVING   (northernontario.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer: "Do you know that you were speeding?"

Driver: "No officer, i wasn't speeding, i was Qualifying!"
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Application returned, not accepted, insufficient crazy:

Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they crashed the gate
doin' 98
I said "let those truckers roll - 10-4"
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Officer: "Do you know that you were speeding?"

Driver: "No officer, i wasn't speeding, i was Qualifying!"


I did get off a speeding ticket once by doing something similar.  The cop told me I was doing 80mph.  I told him that was impossible because I hadn't been driving for an hour.  He looked at me and blinked a couple of times, said "Nope, not heard that one before.  Just slow down, all right?" and walked back to his car and drove off.  Guessing it was close to lunch or end of shift.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.


In a wide open space? Sure, I'd say the limit was set too low unless there are pavement quality or geographical conditions that necessitate a lower limit.

But in a busy area, the limit is low to reduce risk. Trucks can't stop easily and if you're driving in an area with turning traffic and pedestrians, you want to go slower in case someone does something stupid.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly he wasn't naughty by nature.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.


Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Going 40 k over in a slow zone should be charged with stunt driving.
Why is sunny confused
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.


Doing 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in a heavy commercial vehicle sounds fine to you? Do you live in Thunderdome?
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Invincible: FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.

Doing 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in a heavy commercial vehicle sounds fine to you? Do you live in Thunderdome?


Yes, ever drive through the midwest
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Invincible: FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.

Doing 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in a heavy commercial vehicle sounds fine to you? Do you live in Thunderdome?

Yes, ever drive through the midwest


Yes. Cops will ticket you at 5mph over and locals will ride your ass but never ever pass you.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Invincible: FleshFlapps: Invincible: FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.

Doing 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in a heavy commercial vehicle sounds fine to you? Do you live in Thunderdome?

Yes, ever drive through the midwest

Yes. Cops will ticket you at 5mph over and locals will ride your ass but never ever pass you.


I don't know where you are at in the area but I frequently travel between Cincinnati, Chicago, Des Moines, Atlanta and Detroit and that is not the case in any of these places.

Indiana will actively ticket you if you are in the passing lane not hauling farking balls.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ITT: Psychopaths
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can do damned near whatever you want on the Trans-Canada in rural areas on twinned roads and probably get away with it. Doing 100+ on a part of the Trans-Can that goes through a town is generally going to land you in major trouble, though, and there are a lot of people who don't seem to understand that the whole of the Trans-Can isn't at full highway speeds.
 
Archer0T8 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.



Highway 11 in Latchford is not a freeway like the Interstate. Not even close.

This is Highway 11 in Latchford:
https://w­ww*g­oogle*ca­/m­a­p­s/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]7­4­*331­730​2​,-79.8108825,3a,75y,187.23h,81.9t/data​=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sjmbNuN3f4WhIku-38cVUJQ​!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

Also, very rarely do you get a speed limit on any non-freeway road in a town or city that is above 60km/h in Ontario. And generally you're okay doing 10km/h over, maybe 15. 40km/h over, not a chance; that'll get you pulled even on the freeways.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archer0T8: FleshFlapps: Ragin' Asian: I hate reckless drivers. Isn't 100 kph just over 60 mph? Doesn't seem too egregious.. I know the posted speed limit is 60. Smells like a speed trap.

Yes

That cop would shiat in his britches if he was on i75 or i74 between city hubs.

If you are not rolling 80+mph the semis will run you over.


Highway 11 in Latchford is not a freeway like the Interstate. Not even close.

This is Highway 11 in Latchford:
https://wwwgoogleca/maps/743317302,-79​.8108825,3a,75y,187.23h,81.9t/data=!3m​6!1e1!3m4!1sjmbNuN3f4WhIku-38cVUJQ!2e0​!7i13312!8i6656

Also, very rarely do you get a speed limit on any non-freeway road in a town or city that is above 60km/h in Ontario. And generally you're okay doing 10km/h over, maybe 15. 40km/h over, not a chance; that'll get you pulled even on the freeways.


Where I'm at that would be a minimum 45 and most probably a 55mph zone.

To be fair. My opinion is skewed based off of where I live and travel but houses/business entrances/side roads be damned if it isn't a sub division or a school zone it's 45 or 55
 
Albino Squid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FleshFlapps:

Where I'm at that would be a minimum 45 and most probably a 55mph zone.

To be fair. My opinion is skewed based off of where I live and travel but houses/business entrances/side roads be damned if it isn't a sub division or a school zone it's 45 or 55

I'm somewhat dubious that this is true, but I grew up in an area where there was a 60mph highway with an intersection. It killed an awful lot of people before they finally built a proper interchange, because vehicles moving 60mph interacting with vehicles that are at a dead stop is a really terrible idea.
 
