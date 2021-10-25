 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Anti-masker puts on his fingerless gloves to eff around at a restaurant. He then finds out   (twitter.com) divider line
71
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hahahaha the raging white American male. Gets a shaved head, listens to some Rogan and thinks the movie fantasies in their head is how life really works. Reality is what you see in that video.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's lucky that's all he got.
I bet his mugshot will be nice.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: He's lucky that's all he got.
I bet his mugshot will be nice.


I was hoping he would get his ass kicked when he came back through the door.  Looks like there were 3 guys ready to do it.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Boom, headshot!

FAFO.

And may the FO part be just beginning.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He pushed that one guy first then got decked
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
he started it
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Punching Nazis never gets old
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

IgG4: Punching Nazis never gets old


As a lifelong pacifist, I can only...encourage MORE of this behavior.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Embolded boy, threatening to fark up the restaurant to the waitress, shoving the old man... completely caught off guard when someone dared to punch him in the face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: IgG4: Punching Nazis never gets old

As a lifelong pacifist, I can only...encourage MORE of this behavior.


Another aggressively active pacifist

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The perfect ending for this incident would be a rant posted by Glassjaw McBro here, posted from his F-15..nah from his 2012  dark grey Charger, he looks like a Charger man.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: The perfect ending for this incident would be a rant posted by Glassjaw McBro here, posted from his F-15..nah from his 2012  dark grey Charger, he looks like a Charger man.


F450 with a super nice bed that doesn't have a single scratch and those but things hanging off the back and a fark Joe video bumper sticker.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x664]


https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61​xwSLGH-7L.jpg
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x664]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's filed a lawsuit demanding 3 toofs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: Cafe Threads: IgG4: Punching Nazis never gets old

As a lifelong pacifist, I can only...encourage MORE of this behavior.

Another aggressively active pacifist

[Fark user image image 600x732]


I am interested in this story
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: Bslim: The perfect ending for this incident would be a rant posted by Glassjaw McBro here, posted from his F-15..nah from his 2012  dark grey Charger, he looks like a Charger man.

F450 with a super nice bed that doesn't have a single scratch and those but things hanging off the back and a fark Joe video bumper sticker.


Lowered with those stupid wide tires
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Civic with an American flag sticker
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Civic with an American flag sticker


What? No MAGA bumper sticker?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't pay restaurant employees nearly enough to have to put up with that kind of crap.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: He's filed a lawsuit demanding 3 toofs.


But he only had two when he went in there!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how he flails and tries for the double uppercut as he's falling backwards in all his dumbshiat glory. He sure taught that air a lesson.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one piece snack combo. Dude's lucky that guy didn't hit him with that one hitter quitter. He'd still be laid out on the floor.

I'll also add that I'm surprised that no one yelled "WORLDSTAR!" as dude was coming up to deliver the blow.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: They don't pay restaurant employees nearly enough to have to put up with that kind of crap.


And people wonder why there's a labor "shortage" in the service industry.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they put on a mask on him when he was on the floor.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, for brief fleeting moments, there is justice in this country.

This was just such a moment.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Bslim: The perfect ending for this incident would be a rant posted by Glassjaw McBro here, posted from his F-15..nah from his 2012  dark grey Charger, he looks like a Charger man.

F450 with a super nice bed that doesn't have a single scratch and those but things hanging off the back and a fark Joe video bumper sticker.


I've often referred to that vehicle-based stereotype as the "jet black pickup truck with a bed so clean you could eat off it". My parents live in Tucson and they're all over the place.

Now you might think jet black is a stupid color for a vehicle in southern Arizona, and you'd probably be right, but I suspect the owner inflicting overheating on himself for no good reason is part of the stereotype.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I love how he flails and tries for the double uppercut as he's falling backwards in all his dumbshiat glory. He sure taught that air a lesson.


As much as I hate to be I'll go with let's be fair here, he just got plowed by a full run up and face erase punch.  He had no idea wtf was even going on, nor would you, I, or anyone else.  I mean he's still a complete farking shiatstain, but I can't indict anyone for poor response skills when they take a hit like that.  Ain't nobody gonna be Bruce Lee for a few seconds after that kinda train rolls in

/feel free to indict him for literally anything else though
//or just have the dude punch him again
///all good
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get a good look at the guy who threw the punch.  Did anyone else get a good look at him?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've gave hit a full pumpkin head for Halloween.
/The mouth shot was nice though
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't start nothin', won't be nothin'.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I KIND of understand someone being mad to be asked to wear a mask. I don't agree, and they are stupid, but sure.

In this case, other customers were maskless. So what is to even get mad about? That someone who isn't you wants to wear one?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pushing a mildly concussed, unknown quantity out the door might be a bad idea. Who knows what he might have in his car. Pinning someone like this until the cops arrive might be advisable. You have him on public disturbance, criminal trespass (failing to leave when asked by a representative of the business) and possibly misdemeanor assault based on pushing that first guy.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: So I KIND of understand someone being mad to be asked to wear a mask. I don't agree, and they are stupid, but sure.

In this case, other customers were maskless. So what is to even get mad about? That someone who isn't you wants to wear one?


They were back there eating and this motherfarker battered an older guy? I know it's weird. You walk in with a mask. You give your order with one, then you take it off to eat. This guy apparently thought that social convention didn't apply to him.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LFG!
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Pushing a mildly concussed, unknown quantity out the door might be a bad idea. Who knows what he might have in his car. Pinning someone like this until the cops arrive might be advisable. You have him on public disturbance, criminal trespass (failing to leave when asked by a representative of the business) and possibly misdemeanor assault based on pushing that first guy.


Battery.

Assault is threatening to push him...battery is actually pushing him.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I didn't get a good look at the guy who threw the punch.  Did anyone else get a good look at him?


He was six foot awesome and smelled of heroism.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The perfect ending for this incident would be a rant posted by Glassjaw McBro here, posted from his F-15..nah from his 2012  dark grey Charger, he looks like a Charger man.


Don't bring F-15s into this. They can accelerate at 1g straight upward, and an Israeli F-15 got an entire wing sheared off in a dogfight and still managed to fly home and land safely.

This guy flies a Yugo with a paper airplane stapled to its roof.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call it a comeback!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: Smackledorfer: So I KIND of understand someone being mad to be asked to wear a mask. I don't agree, and they are stupid, but sure.

In this case, other customers were maskless. So what is to even get mad about? That someone who isn't you wants to wear one?

They were back there eating and this motherfarker battered an older guy? I know it's weird. You walk in with a mask. You give your order with one, then you take it off to eat. This guy apparently thought that social convention didn't apply to him.


Huh? I didn't ask why someone would come to the defense of the old dude at all.

I asked why anyone would get upset that people other than them would choose to wear masks. I couldn't make out the conversation leading up to the altercation. I did not realize they were making him put on a mask to get seated and then he could take it off.

I will say, restaurants that require masks for two minutes until the glass of water is set down make a joke of the whole thing. You aren't protecting anyone by masking up for 5% of the time you spend in a restaurant. If covid is dangerous enough that such tiny window is important, then covid is dangerous enough that restaurants should never have reopened for indoor seating.

/But it's not your restaurant, so put on the mask if they ask you to.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sic semper FOidiots
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, yay!

That was a very satisfying video for the evening.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.