(Inside the Magic)   But they just want to go to Disney World
27
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like they don't understand where their own children, whom they are trying to protect, came from.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm an old prude and I simply LOVE these shirts.

The Mouse is just mad 'cause they want their cut, as usual.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guaranteed the complaining mom is a fark-your-feelings Trumper.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm an old prude and I simply LOVE these shirts.

The Mouse is just mad 'cause they want their cut, as usual.


I wouldn't be surprised if they were official merchandise and this was marketing, because that's how Disney rolls.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your kids get the joke instead of just assuming it's about Disney World, well that's on you.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Disney blogger forums are like mommy blogger forums but with more creepy old guys
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue (Official Video)
Youtube Zd9jeJk2UHQ
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everywhere I go, I wear a shirt that says in big block letters, "FREE HUGS."  Nobody takes me up on it.  :(
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The shirts are in poor taste, yeah, but somehow the people whining about them come across more annoying and stupid.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welp, I read the comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think those clown masks they're wearing are more offensive
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Everywhere I go, I wear a shirt that says in big block letters, "FREE HUGS."  Nobody takes me up on it.  :(


It would help if you didn't show a picture of your house next to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Cafe Threads: I'm an old prude and I simply LOVE these shirts.

The Mouse is just mad 'cause they want their cut, as usual.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were official merchandise and this was marketing, because that's how Disney rolls.


It can't be too far off into the future where they bring Disney branded sex gizmos to the market.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think they should have worn those masks
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: cretinbob: Cafe Threads: I'm an old prude and I simply LOVE these shirts.

The Mouse is just mad 'cause they want their cut, as usual.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were official merchandise and this was marketing, because that's how Disney rolls.

It can't be too far off into the future where they bring Disney branded sex gizmos to the market.


well you know in the movies, what they meant every time they mentioned Thor's "Hammer".
 
redbucket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Disney blogger forums are like mommy blogger forums but with more creepy old guys


I think you underestimate the number of creepy old guys on mommy blogger forums.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well. Once they start censoring the shirts. That will end all shirts, eventually.  They will require all shirts to be official.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Confabulat: If your kids get the joke instead of just assuming it's about Disney World, well that's on you.


This
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The "think of the children" argument doesn't really apply here either; anyone who understands the joke doesn't have the innocent ignorance that the joke would otherwise destroy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

redbucket: TorpedoOrca: Disney blogger forums are like mommy blogger forums but with more creepy old guys

I think you underestimate the number of creepy old guys on mommy blogger forums.


One of my old managers at Microsoft was an "avid" Disney fan. Yeah, that stereotype isn't too far from the reality.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just assumed it was some bullshirt about how being forced to wear a mask to Disneyland is the same as getting gassed in Auschwitz. Mildly scatalogical humor was a refreshing surprise.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't imagine getting so worked up about something that I'd take time to post about it on a website.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He gave her a trip to Disney World or Land. Good for them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I can't imagine getting so worked up about something that I'd take time to post about it on a website.


🤔😆🤭🤗
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry if this is an unpopular opinion, but Disney has every right to determine what is appropriate attire for their parks.

/so long as it's not discriminatory
//dnrtfa
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it's a biatchildish, but whatever. Like Uncle Roger say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Watubi: Sorry if this is an unpopular opinion, but Disney has every right to determine what is appropriate attire for their parks.

/so long as it's not discriminatory
//dnrtfa


You are correct. However your opinion is unpopular. Bottom line is, "you are wrong".
 
