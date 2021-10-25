 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   God snuffs out pastor before he can spill the beans about human sacrifices in his church service   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Police, Constable, Jamaica, Jamaican cult leader Kevin Smith, Police officer, Murder, Head of Jamaica, ritual involved senior members of the church  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2021 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youth Pastor Jason Mewes inconsolable.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jamaican cult leader Kevin Smith

Goodnight, funny human-sacrificing man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Jamaica. Are you sure this isn't all a tourism bit?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with religious freaks and that font?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image image 425x566]


You can blame the same people who brought us Comic Sans:  Microsoft
 
gunsmack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you're a regular church-goer and you get (voluntarily) sacrificed...meh.

/ that one guy dies for your sins
// maybe you die for someone elses
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ah, Jamaica. Are you sure this isn't all a tourism bit?


These Hostel sequels have really gone down in quality
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh no.  Anyway..
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Papyrus - SNL
Youtube jVhlJNJopOQ
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the two weren't enough for God?  He wanted more?  So he snuffed the preacher?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image 425x566]


Huh, apparently he was Irish Jamaican.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[YouTube video: Papyrus - SNL]


Beat me to it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image 425x566]


I imagine it goes like this:

Papyrus. That's what the Dead Sea Scrolls were written on wasn't it? Nice Bible reference. I like it.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: So the two weren't enough for God?  He wanted more?  So he snuffed the preacher?


Maybe it's a different god, and he was pissed
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image 425x566]

Huh, apparently he was Irish Jamaican.


Good god. So he drinks like an Irishman and smokes like a Jamaican? I love stereotypes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Jamaican cult leader Kevin Smith

Goodnight, funny human-sacrificing man

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Meh. He hasn't made a good movie in ages.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: aagrajag: What is it with religious freaks and that font?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

You can blame the same people who brought us Comic Sans:  Microsoft


Leave comic sans alone.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: So the two weren't enough for God?  He wanted more?  So he snuffed the preacher?


That preacher's son was the only boy who could ever teach me.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.