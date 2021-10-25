 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   The fifth lion is probably an anti-vax jerk too   (sltrib.com) divider line
8
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nasal swab?  There are other ways to check

Scrubs "Everything Comes Down to Poo"
Youtube 2BDd0XseGtU
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I guess there's no way they're going to form Voltron to fight COVID now.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That fifth lion is in for a rude awakening, when the zoo kicks him to the curb for being an anti-vaxxer.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*sniffsniff*
Uhhh... that isn't a signature Caturday scent.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, I guess there's no way they're going to form Voltron to fight COVID now.


Form Voltron
Youtube tZZv5Z2Iz_s
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have enough challenge trimming the claws of housecats. Swabbing a lion nose is a whole different game.
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Editor: Give me a closing sentence that really ties everything together.
Writer: Salt Lake County residents born under Leo, the sign of the lion, had the highest vaccination compliance, at 70%.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
" Zoo staff are watching for coronavirus symptoms around the zoo, and so far no other animals under the zoo's care have exhibited signs of infection, officials said. "

No world famous Mink or Ferret exhibit?
 
