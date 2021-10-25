 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Urban explorer finds creepy massive Great White shark floating in dank green tank filled with formaldehyde at abandoned zoo. Why yes, Australia (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Great white shark, Shark, Fish, Lamniformes, Megalodon, Lamnidae, remains of a great white shark, Chondrichthyes  
•       •       •

561 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trent Hooper, who founded the Save Rosie the Shark Facebook Page

"My name's Matt".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story again????
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that's what happened to Jabberjaw.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought Urban Meyer was exploring dank, wet, dark, holes in Ohio again.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know, a well made model of a shark would serve just as well, and be far easier to maintain.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's an odd thing for a shark to wear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Again?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damien Hirst said to be inconsolable.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't 'urban explorer' really mean 'criminal trespass?'

Maybe the explorer was 'courteous and refined in manner' and it's a spelling error
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't Cristo do this as an art piece?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crikey that's a dead one.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Again?


Yeah, I was kind of surprised that a 3-year-old story is new again, too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Didn't Cristo do this as an art piece?


Damien Hirst, hence my comment above.
 
shamen123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.