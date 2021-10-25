 Skip to content
(Fark)   [Insert clever gardening pun here], it's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday October 26, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Weed it and reap.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
waiting for the euonymous to turn
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Hey, everybody!

Like a dumbass, I forgot to take pics of my hydroponic/grow light winter setup before I harvested yesterday. Collard greens and bok choy are great.  Mexican Sour Gherkins are doing well.  Well, were doing well, I may have killed them trying to get them under the makeshift trellis I built them yesterday out an old tomato cage.  Radishes in the conventional pots/grow lights pooped out on me, but the greens were tasty in a salad.  The lettuce in another pot isn't doing a damn thing beyond 2 leaves.

I'm dragging in the container herb garden and the catnip today after work.  Anyone else have good recommendations for veggies to grow indoors?
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Rakes and hoe's
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
How many sleepy bees can you spot snoozing in the cosmos? I count 9.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

croesius: How many sleepy bees can you spot snoozing in the cosmos? I count 9.

[Fark user image 425x293]

[Fark user image 425x438]


Quite a fewbees. Like the orange cosies, unusually purple up here.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The yellow is zinnia actually
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
An extra month this year
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

a particular individual: Weed it and reap.


I can dig it
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Repots due for many things, and trimming and getting prepped for the impending freeze. I think I have two weeks plus.
Peppers are still pepping. I need a day of work to dump the garage again to make room for the overwinter plant tenants, hopefully with fewer whiteflies this year. Herbs coming inside soon. Need to make room for the foxgloves. All in all a great second-year as plant guy but with very different issues compared to last year.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

whither_apophis: a particular individual: Weed it and reap.

I can dig it


Don't soil yourself.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bought these today at Jimbo's nursery, which is about 20 minutes from me. The Medusa that looks like it's two in one is a parent and child and I thought it looked really cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dropped in some new lantanas as well, to fill in spaces in the bed. The cat planted itself......
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
they take some coleus in
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Also, I seem to have spilled a few begonia seeds in one of my other pots a few months back. Found this rootknotted cluster today, so that called for a nice emergency repotting session. About 99% sure they're from a dregei hybrid I crossed earlier this year, glasgow x richardsiana.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Update from last week's festivities - ran the new bricks around the perimeter, laid down the new topsoil, paper bags, and then about 10 bags of mulch. Considering adding a second layer of edging bricks. Still need to put the rocks back in, if only to get 'em off the grass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Raining like hell today, so I'll have a good sense of whether everything's draining more or less correctly.
//Thinking I'll add a couple paving stones to the area by the oil tank, so the delivery guy has something to step on besides mulch
///Maybe get some of those solar lights like the neighbors have
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Learned a pretty painful lesson this week: If you're attempting to use linseed oil as a natural wood preservative for planter boxes or compost bays, don't just rely on what's printed on the bottle, actually look up the manufacturer's MSDS. Apparently some products that are sold as "Boiled Linseed Oil" which don't list any additives on the bottle contain cobalt compounds to act as a drying agent, which can leach into the soil.

So now I have to tear out my entire compost bay structure, buy new wood, and start over. I'm still extremely, extremely pissed.

/ Also the stuff can self-ignite, but I don't really care at this point
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

robertus: Update from last week's festivities - ran the new bricks around the perimeter, laid down the new topsoil, paper bags, and then about 10 bags of mulch. Considering adding a second layer of edging bricks. Still need to put the rocks back in, if only to get 'em off the grass.
[Fark user image 480x640][Fark user image 480x640]

/Raining like hell today, so I'll have a good sense of whether everything's draining more or less correctly.
//Thinking I'll add a couple paving stones to the area by the oil tank, so the delivery guy has something to step on besides mulch
///Maybe get some of those solar lights like the neighbors have


I don't want to alarm you, but there's a sh*tload of snakes in your garden.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pepper plant is still alive and fighting off a whitefly invasion. A water/DE solution was applied yesterday along with 6 new yellow sticky traps that immediately collected the little bastards after they flew away from being sprayed. Protip, if your spray bottle clogs with DE, get a Zap branded one from Home Depot, they don't seem to give a crap what you put through them.

It seemed superfluous to go after an infestation this late in the season, but I have 40+ pepper on the plant right now. They're somewhere between fully grown and ripened. Gonna be a spicy winter.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the neighbor brought us some Pothos (Devil's Ivy) cuttings, so I potted one of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone was raceme to submit that headline and did not rhizome to the occasion.

/those are so bad you shouldn't even put them in your compost bin
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I pulled up the tomatoes yesterday. The cutworms won.
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My tangerine tree has me flummoxed. I brought it inside and it's started dropping green leaves, but at the same time it's starting to blossom. Water meter is reading a correct moisture level. The only thing I can think of is that it's not getting enough sunlight where I have it. I'm going to try moving it up stairs and put it in front of another window that gets even more light.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Picked 12 saffron crocus threads (4 flowers worth) Sunday.

I'm gonna be rich!
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

a particular individual: robertus: Update from last week's festivities - ran the new bricks around the perimeter, laid down the new topsoil, paper bags, and then about 10 bags of mulch. Considering adding a second layer of edging bricks. Still need to put the rocks back in, if only to get 'em off the grass.
[Fark user image 480x640][Fark user image 480x640]

/Raining like hell today, so I'll have a good sense of whether everything's draining more or less correctly.
//Thinking I'll add a couple paving stones to the area by the oil tank, so the delivery guy has something to step on besides mulch
///Maybe get some of those solar lights like the neighbors have

I don't want to alarm you, but there's a sh*tload of snakes in your garden.


Part of my plan. Snakes kill the mice before they get into the house. In November, I'm hoping to release gorillas to take care of the snakes. With any luck, it'll be a cold winter and the gorillas will freeze.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soil conditioning is key - dig out weeds, add tons of manure, and turn it over.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This weekend was a lot of cleanup.
Pulled up everything in the main bed except a couple of pepper plants.  Hoping to get just a few more out of there.  Then weeded, rototilled, and raked.

I also drained and flipped the rain barrel and put the extension on the downspout.

Out front, I cut off and bagged all the canna lilies, and dug up the bulbs.  2 nice boxes for myself stored in the attic, and 3 more that I posted on NextDoor.  Somebody snagged them in 30 minutes, which has never happened to me before.

My hoop covers for my herbs and greens are working well - it's gotten down to the 30s at night, but everything in there is still flourishing.  Need to pick lettuce today, in fact.
 
