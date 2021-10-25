 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Nor'easter poised to drench nor'east   (accuweather.com) divider line
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bomb bomb bombbbbbbbb....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What we call Fall up here. The commute tomorrow is probably going to suck, but at least it's not snow.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Picked up some extra gas for the generator. Good to go.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
explosive cyclogenesis
weather bomb
meteorological bomb
explosive development
bomb cyclone
bombogenesis
atmospheric river

Welp, nice knowing you all. It's the big one
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a Nor'easter I'd attack Los Angeles.  They'd never suspect a thing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it's not an xnor-easter?  People often confuse them.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started hoarding supplies last week for this normal trivial event.. Sucks to be you non-hoarders.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop saying "bomb cyclone", it was a pineapple express.  It was an honest day of house leak discoveries and getting soaked in a nice day long cold drenching rain with some good strong winds here in the socal mountains, exactly what our area needs. Great night for hot soup , fresh baked bread, and getting bombed by the fire with my lady and a nice warm whisky drink or three, life doesnt suck at all right now...
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Azz: explosive cyclogenesis
weather bomb
meteorological bomb
explosive development
bomb cyclone
bombogenesis
atmospheric river

Welp, nice knowing you all. It's the big one


Beach Boys - Barbara Ann
Youtube vPRonG87eKw
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Dallas, I had a 15 minute storm that was just enough I didn't have to run the sprinklers.
 
