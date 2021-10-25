 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Answer to headline question: California politicians listened to the scientists, and followed proven protocols for dealing with an infectious pandemic, and did not weaponize idiocy for political gain   (abc7.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine that
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where "forward-thinking" simply means ignoring the crazies.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nope.  Californians received threats and a list of financial penalties from water companies and tyrannical mayors about showering, lawn watering too often and "letting yellow mellow & flushing brown down."

You don't want to stand close to anyone that has been playing by the water company rules.  Anyone you can stand next to, obviously gets pointed out for 'reincarnated for another blissful life cycle.'
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.


It's like the person who wrote that never heard of Florida.
 
alienated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sadly the idiot plattoon showed up quickly to the thread. Oh well, a day that ends in "y" .
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.

It's like the person who wrote that never heard of Florida.


Or Philadelphia, where it's also always sunny.
 
metric
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The City of Berkeley has a 94% vaccination rate. Outstanding.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alienated: Sadly the idiot plattoon showed up quickly to the thread. Oh well, a day that ends in "y" .


Welcome to FAAAARRRRRKKKK
 
Spermbot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And yet, the state can't even test its employees regularly, much less enforce is vaccine mandate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many horror movies begin with politicians ignoring scientists. Many of those movies were filmed, edited, and/or produced in California.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If not for the idiots of Orange County and the central valley (Nunes, McCarthy country) we'd be much closer to an Australia state of affairs.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and thus, we had to vote whether or not to recall the governor.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hammettman: If not for the idiots of Orange County and the central valley (Nunes, McCarthy country) we'd be much closer to an Australia state of affairs.


That and the out of state plague rats driving in to Anaheim
 
Ishkur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.


Does every state show that?

Be honest now.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.

It's like the person who wrote that never heard of Florida.


Florida COVID Cases Among Lowest in Country Two Months After Record High Surge
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.

It's like the person who wrote that never heard of Florida.


Or Texas.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Marshmallow Jones: The virus has been shown to spread more indoors and with people in close proximity to one another. California's sunny climate means more people spend more time outside.

It's like the person who wrote that never heard of Florida.


And knows nothing about California beyond what they see on TV.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Nope.  Californians received threats and a list of financial penalties from water companies and tyrannical mayors about showering, lawn watering too often and "letting yellow mellow & flushing brown down."

You don't want to stand close to anyone that has been playing by the water company rules.  Anyone you can stand next to, obviously gets pointed out for 'reincarnated for another blissful life cycle.'


What the hell are you talking about dude?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lochaber_Axe: maxandgrinch: Nope.  Californians received threats and a list of financial penalties from water companies and tyrannical mayors about showering, lawn watering too often and "letting yellow mellow & flushing brown down."

You don't want to stand close to anyone that has been playing by the water company rules.  Anyone you can stand next to, obviously gets pointed out for 'reincarnated for another blissful life cycle.'

What the hell are you talking about dude?


The Water Companies are now in league with the Jewish Space Lasers.
 
