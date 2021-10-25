 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ♫While my guitar gently weeps♫   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Firearm, Assault, Crime, Family, Domestic violence, Violence, Battery, 79-year-old Fred Hensley Sr.  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2021 at 11:15 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the guitar ok?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right but, I understand
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I figured I would see a Beatles reference today.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inevitable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Violin, maybe. Accordion, absolutely. But guitar?
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What was the tune? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvaDewer: Inevitable:

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Worf dislikes Geordi's music
Youtube N86icfWM03g
 
Nirbo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like it should have been banjo music.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.