(Topeka Capital-Journal)   Get some popcorn. This one is gonna be good. We have legal weed in one state verses civil asset forfeiture in another   (cjonline.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This will actually be a very interesting case to watch. Especially because there doesn't appear to be a specific traffic violation warranting any action by the police, at least according to TFA.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: This will actually be a very interesting case to watch. Especially because there doesn't appear to be a specific traffic violation warranting any action by the police, at least according to TFA.


According to TFA, "Robison first pulled the van over on May 17 for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the affidavit. "

The driver told the deputy that she was a Denver-based employee of Empyreal Logistics and had been tasked with transporting cash from marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Mo., across Kansas to a credit union in Colorado.

And this is why you never, EVER volunteer information to the f*cking pigs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmmmmm
Cash is ultimately property of the Federal government...
Can any state seize it at all?
That dumb question aside this could get interesting.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pigs will win. Guaranteed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Pigs will win. Guaranteed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Pigs will win. Guaranteed.


Dreadlocks Scott Decision.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Somacandra: This will actually be a very interesting case to watch. Especially because there doesn't appear to be a specific traffic violation warranting any action by the police, at least according to TFA.

According to TFA, "Robison first pulled the van over on May 17 for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the affidavit. "

The driver told the deputy that she was a Denver-based employee of Empyreal Logistics and had been tasked with transporting cash from marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Mo., across Kansas to a credit union in Colorado.

And this is why you never, EVER volunteer information to the f*cking pigs.


In which case they take the money anyway, because that's a suspicious pile of cash you won't explain, so obviously it must be illegal shiat.  Welcome to asset forfeiture, where the cops win with any answer you make or none at all, don't matter
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know people in both states that have smoked way more weed than I have, and I live in weed-growing central in CA.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is going to be a watershed case. It does not matter how many states have decriminalized marijuana, it is still illegal per Federal law. The fact that the Federal Government is not actively busting these businesses does not make them legal. As such it will be very interesting to see the court rulings on this one. And, Yes, there will be rulings because this one is going to get appealed until the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case or they agree to hear it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good thing Kansas and Missouri have never had any disagreements over state sovereignty issues.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Highway robbery. punish the police officer, return the cash,  legalize drugs, end legal robbery.

You're welcome
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: This is going to be a watershed case. It does not matter how many states have decriminalized marijuana, it is still illegal per Federal law. The fact that the Federal Government is not actively busting these businesses does not make them legal. As such it will be very interesting to see the court rulings on this one. And, Yes, there will be rulings because this one is going to get appealed until the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case or they agree to hear it.


But there was no weed in the car.  Only money.  Money is not illegal to possess.

I foresee the courts punting on an improper traffic stop
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Pigs will win. Guaranteed.


I can see the other side winning, and the court ordering the money returned

/the money wouldn't be returned
//https://www.charlotteobserver.com/n​ews​/local/article250629189.html
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought it was pretty farking clear that you don't cross state lines with either drugs or proceeds from selling drugs - irrespective of the legality where the transactions happened?

Like, dudes, crossing state lines with a minor to go fark them in another state with a lesser age of consent is still very much federally illegal.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Verses?

Singing or poetry?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.


Lawful Neutral much?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Money is not illegal to possess.


But the government can sue it and take it.  (Note they are suing the money and not you.)

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com​/​resources/if-i-am-pulled-over-speeding​-and-have-a-large-amount-

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w​o​nk/wp/2015/05/15/how-the-irs-seized-a-​north-carolina-businessmans-life-savin​gs-without-ever-charging-him-with-a-cr​ime/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/inv​e​stigative/2014/09/06/stop-and-seize/?i​tid=lk_inline_manual_31
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Geotpf: This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.

Lawful Neutral much?


Bordering on Lawful Evil.  See my links above.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.


Is cash illegal in Kansas? If not, where do you draw the line? Suppose you sell a whole bunch of weed in Colorado and Missouri, get rich, save your money, then decide later in life to move to Kansas. Can Kansas just disgorge your wealth at any time because it considers it ill-gotten?
 
Hobbess
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I thought it was pretty farking clear that you don't cross state lines with either drugs or proceeds from selling drugs - irrespective of the legality where the transactions happened?

Like, dudes, crossing state lines with a minor to go fark them in another state with a lesser age of consent is still very much federally illegal.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I agree the whole situation would have been easily avoided by having an in-state bank handle the proceeds.

On the other hand, how far could this logic be taken. Since as noted, it is state rather than federal law enforcement acting here. If Gilead succeeds in making abortions illegal, could they seize funds "suspected" of being associated with a clinic in another state that were travelling through?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somacandra: This will actually be a very interesting case to watch. Especially because there doesn't appear to be a specific traffic violation warranting any action by the police, at least according to TFA.

According to TFA, "Robison first pulled the van over on May 17 for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the affidavit. "

The driver told the deputy that she was a Denver-based employee of Empyreal Logistics and had been tasked with transporting cash from marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Mo., across Kansas to a credit union in Colorado.

And this is why you never, EVER volunteer information to the f*cking pigs.

In which case they take the money anyway, because that's a suspicious pile of cash you won't explain, so obviously it must be illegal shiat.  Welcome to asset forfeiture, where the cops win with any answer you make or none at all, don't matter


The driver said they were picking up cash, then the cops monitored them picking up cash, then the cops pulled them over for, uh, reasons. The driver didn't have any cash to steal the first time.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: leeksfromchichis: Geotpf: This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.

Lawful Neutral much?

Bordering on Lawful Evil.  See my links above.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

No, you see my Links.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Highway robbery. punish the police officer, return the cash,  legalize drugs, end legal robbery.

You're welcome


That's literally what this is, isn't it? Stand and deliver! Your money or your life!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: leeksfromchichis: Highway robbery. punish the police officer, return the cash,  legalize drugs, end legal robbery.

You're welcome

That's literally what this is, isn't it? Stand and deliver! Your money or your life!


It's legal if you're THE LAW.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: This strikes me as a pretty open and shut case under current case law.  Weed is illegal in Kansas and under Federal law.  The driver was stopped in Kansas.

Moral of the story: Don't take cash proceeds from your mary jane business out of state in to a state where's it's illegal.


Difficulty:  Many banks (and all major banks) refuse to do business with weed sellers. Having to transport the money to a credit union that is willing to do business with you is a necessary step to running the business, at least until the banking laws are changed to allow them to work with legal weed.

Until then legal weed shops are going to be cash-only targets for crime, as are the people who work there.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: leeksfromchichis: Highway robbery. punish the police officer, return the cash,  legalize drugs, end legal robbery.

You're welcome

That's literally what this is, isn't it? Stand and deliver! Your money or your life!


Civil forfeiture is just armed robbery.
 
tirob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even if the people whose money it is wind up getting the cash back, it's going to be a long, involved process requiring the help of some expensive lawyers.  I think the lesson here is that you should wait to open your weed store until the stuff becomes legal federally.
 
