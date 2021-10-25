 Skip to content
(Twitter)   46 seconds of your life to be reminded the real reason the internet was invented   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was gonna complain that 'its not porn' but its as close as SFW is gonna get

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's, um, a lot to...unpack here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it was cool that he was as excited about trains as I can get.
Then I lol'd.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The top-down fisheye view alone was cracking me up. Dick Mabbutt is a cherry on top.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not someone I'd be happy with waiting for a train next to. They seem like they'd be.... grabby.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: There's, um, a lot to...unpack here.


In addition to being a slang term for heroin abuse, "trainspotting" is also a hobby that involves seeing in person as many trains and train cars as one can. My guess is that's this guy's thing, combined with the obvious hilarity in the name of that particular locomotive.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it makes you happy....
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Devolving_Spud: There's, um, a lot to...unpack here.

In addition to being a slang term for heroin abuse, "trainspotting" is also a hobby that involves seeing in person as many trains and train cars as one can. My guess is that's this guy's thing, combined with the obvious hilarity in the name of that particular locomotive.


I am pretty easily amused and entertained, but I do get jealous when I see people who are even more easily entertained than myself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy could not be more British if he tried.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is channeling his inner Mackey, I see.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sure it was gonna be about the monkey.

/yes. angrily snapping beans. hehehe
Sir monkey preparing long beans for dinner tonight
Youtube h6oubZKkWcI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking Heads - "Stay Up Late"
Youtube imWnuirIL8o
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn? Sorry, I need at least 90 seconds. Usually.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seemed very happy about that phrase ..
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the original idea behind the Internet was to make sure we could shoot our nukes off if we got nuked.

/what was that thing made for?
//KILLING SIR!
///correct... then we found other things we could do with it
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No user-submitted content is the reason the internet was invented.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't call him "Chooch".
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't tell if a normal rail fan or normal guy with sense of humor.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: If it makes you happy....


To be fair, Dick Mahbutt makes a lot of people happy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case he didn't seem nerdy enough:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DORMAMU: I thought the original idea behind the Internet was to make sure we could shoot our nukes off if we got nuked.

/what was that thing made for?
//KILLING SIR!
///correct... then we found other things we could do with it


Better than sitting by yourself on the Group W Bench.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That's quite the look.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong.

Avenue Q - "The Internet is for..."
Youtube j6eFNRKEROw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 336x559]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 46 seconds of my life well spent.
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside of the obvious hilarious I have to say that his excitement made me smile.

He was actually excited to see the train regardless of the hilarious name.

Makes me reflect on life.
 
nstutsman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Can't tell if a normal rail fan or normal guy with sense of humor.


In the comments on the TikkyTok he stated he just gave 1 months notice so he can go train spotting full time...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46 seconds, I mean I guess I can, but only because I've been practicing.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And Sheldon Cooper was nowhere to be seen.

Let me get something straight here...  Is he actually SO excited about seeing that particular car that he is oblivious to the silly name slapped on it?  Like to such a point that that didn't even register?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]

That's quite the look.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ONN's Autistic Reporter II
Youtube tInDH2FeXaM
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What an odd thing to get excited about.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 142x159]


Crap.  Let me finger the vending machine to see if there's anything there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was sure it was gonna be about the monkey.

/yes. angrily snapping beans. hehehe[YouTube video: Sir monkey preparing long beans for dinner tonight]


What is my purpose?

You snap beans.

...oh my god
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What is that camera angle??  Why would you do that??

/I loled
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boobies/porn?

/dnrtfa
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: If it makes you happy....


Dick MaButt always makes people happy!!!
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was perfect. A thing of beauty. Wonderful.

Truly, thank you subby for brining me that joy.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was sure it was gonna be about the monkey.

/yes. angrily snapping beans. hehehe[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/h6oubZKk​WcI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


If you can teach it to trim bud, California would like to talk to you..
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Devolving_Spud: There's, um, a lot to...unpack here.

In addition to being a slang term for heroin abuse, "trainspotting" is also a hobby that involves seeing in person as many trains and train cars as one can. My guess is that's this guy's thing, combined with the obvious hilarity in the name of that particular locomotive.


Monty Python made fun of it with the camel spotting sketch.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw neither cats or porn, the real reason for the internet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gameshowhost: I was sure it was gonna be about the monkey.

/yes. angrily snapping beans. hehehe[YouTube video: Sir monkey preparing long beans for dinner tonight]

What is my purpose?

You snap beans.

...oh my god


Welcome to the club, pal.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An internet poll to name the train?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Boobies/porn?

/dnrtfa


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

serfdood: An internet poll to name the train?


Nah, wouldn't that have resulted in Trainey McTrainface?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I received a wedding invitation from my niece in the UK today. The wedding is a Watton-Under-Edge which struck me as a silly name until my wife reminded me that first nation place names here in Canucklestan are basically similar but in a different language. This doesn't explain place names like Dildo, Dorking & Wankingshire.
 
