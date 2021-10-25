 Skip to content
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skipped the part of some German playground parks have an area for kids to play with fire and burning items.
 
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skipped the part where Germany has free health care and nobody goes bankrupt from a skinned knee or a broken bone or a life time of paralysis.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The spongy material at playgrounds is also risk mitigation, you f*ckin' idiots.

Do we really think that children fall off playground equipment to the spongy surface below and then go downtown and try the same thing out a 3-storey window?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This idea doesn't work in a society where parents do not enforce boundaries, ie, keeping the littlest kids off of the equipment meant for older kids that's too risky for them and where they're in the way, and keeping the older kids for playing on the equipment for the littlest in an unsuitable fashion and getting in the way.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Playground fails without a ball pit full of scorpions.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Compare American lawyers to German lawyers?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss5280: Compare American lawyers to German lawyers?


Huge difference between how medical malpractice is handled. In Germany normally a compensation board decides monetary amounts and medical malpractice is dealt with as a criminal matter. Germany generally doesn't have ambulance chasing attorneys because how their legal system is setup.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread did not go as I was expecting as I was clicking the link.

I spent three elementary years in a school in France. The playground equipment was brutal and a friend of mine got a concussion falling off one particular piece of equipment.
No one went bankrupt. No one sued.  She got patched up, worked on her grip, and has a cool story to tell.

/I don't know if she's still alive but she was when we moved back to the states...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Challenge accepted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: The spongy material at playgrounds is also risk mitigation, you f*ckin' idiots.

Do we really think that children fall off playground equipment to the spongy surface below and then go downtown and try the same thing out a 3-storey window?


I took a kid to the hospital with a 4" splinter in his hand after he fell on the playground covered in mulch.
I never followed up but if someone told me he lost the hand I would not be surprised.

So shredded tires is not the horrible thing that they may seem.

Not to say some of the other stuff isn't overkill.

I feel off the slide onto my hed plenty of potatoes
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: This idea doesn't work in a society where parents do not enforce boundaries, ie, keeping the littlest kids off of the equipment meant for older kids that's too risky for them and where they're in the way, and keeping the older kids for playing on the equipment for the littlest in an unsuitable fashion and getting in the way.


That's a fallacy
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Miss5280: Compare American lawyers to German lawyers?

Huge difference between how medical malpractice is handled. In Germany normally a compensation board decides monetary amounts and medical malpractice is dealt with as a criminal matter. Germany generally doesn't have ambulance chasing attorneys because how their legal system is setup.


Username checks out
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: TWX: This idea doesn't work in a society where parents do not enforce boundaries, ie, keeping the littlest kids off of the equipment meant for older kids that's too risky for them and where they're in the way, and keeping the older kids for playing on the equipment for the littlest in an unsuitable fashion and getting in the way.

That's a fallacy


Call it what you like but I've witnessed it firsthand when taking my daughter to the park.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids can still find a way to misuse even the safest playground equipment.  Get out with your in the good old days garbage.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Skipped the part of some German playground parks have an area for kids to play with fire and burning items.


Pffft. I did that right here in 'Murica.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 70's we had scarier playgrounds than the Germans here in America.
Everything was solid steel bars, very high, and with sharp gravel beneath it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one of these near me:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, the slide is removed and the entry points are sealed.

The days of some kid rag-dolling near the top while clinging to the outside as 32 kids shook it to find the rocket-toppling resonance, are over.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans are so whimsical.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need tort reform. People will sue anybody for anything to keep from being responsible for their own actions.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Playground fails without a ball pit full of scorpions.


They were busy.  Working on that new album...

Scorpions - I Can't Explain (Live in Berlin 1990)
Youtube JMPS5Ndlox8
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, we make up for it sometimes.

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Back in the 70's we had scarier playgrounds than the Germans here in America.
Everything was solid steel bars, very high, and with sharp gravel beneath it.


And a lot of kids died and/or were hospitalized.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Playground fails without a ball pit full of scorpions.


Wouldn't that be a scorpion pit?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when you see a guy who street races and mixes drugs with alcohol, you're going to be very sorry that you aren't learning the same risk management lessons that he is.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 682x966]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ablumeswithaview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Kids today will never know the pain of getting smacked in the knee by a cast iron Fryguy spring rocker or the shake of being sent to Big Mac prison.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Eh, we make up for it sometimes.

[i.cbc.ca image 850x478]


I owned a set of those as a kid in the 70's. My trick was to climb up on the roof and then throw the darts into the lawn. Sometimes, I had my sisters dolls out there and I used them for target practice.

anyone remember those big Barbie doll heads?  They worked best.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 70s our playground had a fort made out of logs with a palisade and everything. The acorn wars we waged there were epic, not a single parent around, skinned knees and splinters ftw. We live precariously back then.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lived
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I've got several playgrounds nearby and they are dangerous. My son was climbing and his feet were above my head. At least Canada hasn't adopted the liability driven model of the US.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is clearly someone who spent a lot of time hanging around playgrounds to watch the kids. For science.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone says back in our day we had insane jungle gyms padded by concrete and we turned out fine!

Did we?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forest kindergartens in Denmark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jkiij​9​dJfcw
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is healthcare coverage for when they injure themselves
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Playground fails without a ball pit full of scorpions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jungle gym and park barbecue were made by Topf & Söhne?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but only one of these two countries lost two world wars!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compare the guns American kids play with.....uhh something?  that's why we won the war  and they lost.  Suck it lederhosen losers !
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, the new playgrounds in our city are freakin' awesome. I wish we'd had them in the '70s and '80s.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: In the 70s our playground had a fort made out of logs with a palisade and everything. The acorn wars we waged there were epic, not a single parent around, skinned knees and splinters ftw. We live precariously back then.


Yeah, those arsenic laden playgrounds were the best.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The risky part in German playgrounds is the fact that they are often part of a larger park that is also used by arsehole dog owners.

What has four legs and one arm?

A Rottweiler at a playground.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: This thread did not go as I was expecting as I was clicking the link.

I spent three elementary years in a school in France. The playground equipment was brutal and a friend of mine got a concussion falling off one particular piece of equipment.
No one went bankrupt. No one sued.  She got patched up, worked on her grip, and has a cool story to tell.

/I don't know if she's still alive but she was when we moved back to the states...


I heard she went on to become the White House Press Secretary in 2017.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In NYC they used to have swings with metal seats.  My dumbass babysitter put me on her lap, flung me off the swing.  I landed softly on the rubber mat, but then she hit me in the face with the corner of the metal swing seat as gravity did its thing.  1/2 inch from losing an eye.  Some things (allegedy) teach about risk, but many more teach about bad engineering and design.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would agree with the German approach in America, if we had universal healthcare, but an uninsured family having to deal with a child with a broken bone, often leads to a child growing up with a permanent handicap from a bone that never healed right.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, we make up for it sometimes.

[i.cbc.ca image 850x478]

I owned a set of those as a kid in the 70's. My trick was to climb up on the roof and then throw the darts into the lawn. Sometimes, I had my sisters dolls out there and I used them for target practice.

anyone remember those big Barbie doll heads?  They worked best.


Parents took ours away when my brother and I discovered you could throw them over the house from front yard to backyard.

It's all fun and games until you break a birdbath or something.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: cretinbob: TWX: This idea doesn't work in a society where parents do not enforce boundaries, ie, keeping the littlest kids off of the equipment meant for older kids that's too risky for them and where they're in the way, and keeping the older kids for playing on the equipment for the littlest in an unsuitable fashion and getting in the way.

That's a fallacy

Call it what you like but I've witnessed it firsthand when taking my daughter to the park.


It happens, just not the way you think. Americans, in general, do coddle their children to the point of detriment. Some cultures basically ignore the kid outside of "you'll put your eye out kid" and then let the kid decide if they want to put their eye out or not.
In America things are forbidden and by the time the kid gets to the situation where they might need to decide whether they want to they lack the critical thinking skills to make the decision.

I have no idea how you raise your kids, but the typical American way is...not the best.
 
