(Daily Dot)   Amazon driver makes special delivery during his rounds   (dailydot.com)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Package came too quickly.  Would not order again.  1 star!"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others were concerned that if the video blows up, the driver is going to get fired.

It's an Amazon van, even if it's not rigged for audio/video inside he'll have to answer why he spent more than 15 seconds delivering at that address.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Others were concerned that if the video blows up, the driver is going to get fired.

It's an Amazon van, even if it's not rigged for audio/video inside he'll have to answer why he spent more than 15 seconds delivering at that address.


Who says it did?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily it was inside a van instead of the aisle of the local supermarket.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Others were concerned that if the video blows up, the driver is going to get fired.

It's an Amazon van, even if it's not rigged for audio/video inside he'll have to answer why he spent more than 15 seconds delivering at that address.


One click Viagra purchase?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just inspecting the package size is all. She just wanted to make sure it fit in her box.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still say it is fake.  Amazon doesn't pay drivers enough for services like that and their monitoring software would have him fired if he was any slower than a fully loaded seminarian at a new assignment.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your package will arrive in 9 months."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparking what now? Is there more to the video? Wait, never mind.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "Your package will arrive in 9 months."


15 months. Sorry, supply chain out front should've told ya.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "Your package will arrive in 9 months."


And automatically charge you monthly for the next 18 years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Oh snap!
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sex!!!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subscribe and Save!
Delivery Every: 9 months
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably her SO is the driver and she's a goer.

Good on her
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: probably her SO is the driver and she's a goer.

Good on her


Nudge nudge wink wink.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh oh, she's requesting a return.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is downright normal.

A couple decades ago I lived in rowhouse in the city. Across the street was a parking lot for a nightclub, so during the day it was empty. The local UPS driver would park there and have his lunch. Oftentimes another car (always the same car) would join him. Probably the wife / girlfriend / side-chick bringing him something to eat and I'm sure a bit of something something from time to time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x277]


Driver was male and Karen just had a meeting with his manager.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: This is downright normal.

A couple decades ago I lived in rowhouse in the city. Across the street was a parking lot for a nightclub, so during the day it was empty. The local UPS driver would park there and have his lunch. Oftentimes another car (always the same car) would join him. Probably the wife / girlfriend / side-chick bringing him something to eat and I'm sure a bit of something something from time to time.


There was a video that was popular maybe 10, 15 years ago that had a bunny singing a song- "everyone else has had more sex than me". Whenever I read about this kind of stuff it pops into my head. Apparently there really are people out there that go out at lunch to have sex in a delivery van.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I used to have a daily scheduled UPS pick up every day at my warehouse at 4:00PM. (circa 1985)

One day i had the loading dock bay door open and UPS backs in. The back door opens and WOOOFFFFF nothing but green pot smoke coming out of that sucker.

I was so jealous.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Others were concerned that if the video blows up, the driver is going to get fired.

It's an Amazon van, even if it's not rigged for audio/video inside he'll have to answer why he spent more than 15 seconds delivering at that address.


30 minute lunch?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x89]

Oh snap!


"business minutes"

savethestudent.orgView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: There was a video that was popular maybe 10, 15 years ago that had a bunny singing a song- "everyone else has had more sex than me". Whenever I read about this kind of stuff it pops into my head. Apparently there really are people out there that go out at lunch to have sex in a delivery van.


TISM - Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me [HD]
Youtube ENnAa7rqtBM
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it was his lunch break and she was emptying his pee bottle.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to have a daily scheduled UPS pick up every day at my warehouse at 4:00PM. (circa 1985)

One day i had the loading dock bay door open and UPS backs in. The back door opens and WOOOFFFFF nothing but green pot smoke coming out of that sucker.

I was so jealous.


Uh, pot smoke isn't green
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Uh, pot smoke isn't green


well it smelled like weed. Ok maybe not green...blue?
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Others were concerned that if the video blows up, the driver is going to get fired.

It's an Amazon van, even if it's not rigged for audio/video inside he'll have to answer why he spent more than 15 seconds delivering at that address.


Sounds like an overachiever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: chitownmike: Uh, pot smoke isn't green

well it smelled like weed. Ok maybe not green...blue?


Well, if it smelled greenish blue, I'll allow it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: chitownmike: Uh, pot smoke isn't green

well it smelled like weed. Ok maybe not green...blue?


Blue smoke means you're burning oil.

Better check the heads.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The backstory for this is either immensely creepy, or fantastically hilarious.  I feel like there must be a German word to describe such a condition.
 
zjoik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: steklo: I used to have a daily scheduled UPS pick up every day at my warehouse at 4:00PM. (circa 1985)

One day i had the loading dock bay door open and UPS backs in. The back door opens and WOOOFFFFF nothing but green pot smoke coming out of that sucker.

I was so jealous.

Uh, pot smoke isn't green


Maybe he was high
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zjoik: chitownmike: steklo: I used to have a daily scheduled UPS pick up every day at my warehouse at 4:00PM. (circa 1985)

One day i had the loading dock bay door open and UPS backs in. The back door opens and WOOOFFFFF nothing but green pot smoke coming out of that sucker.

I was so jealous.

Uh, pot smoke isn't green

Maybe he was high


Thought pot smoke was green...
But then I got high o/''
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Judas Priest - Delivering the Goods (Official Audio)
Youtube bNHdpshFiZw
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Congrats to the driver
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: steklo: [Fark user image image 850x277]

Driver was male and Karen just had a meeting with his manager.


Well, she did ask to talk to whoever is in charge.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: madgonad: This is downright normal.

A couple decades ago I lived in rowhouse in the city. Across the street was a parking lot for a nightclub, so during the day it was empty. The local UPS driver would park there and have his lunch. Oftentimes another car (always the same car) would join him. Probably the wife / girlfriend / side-chick bringing him something to eat and I'm sure a bit of something something from time to time.

There was a video that was popular maybe 10, 15 years ago that had a bunny singing a song- "everyone else has had more sex than me". Whenever I read about this kind of stuff it pops into my head. Apparently there really are people out there that go out at lunch to have sex in a delivery van.


Back when the Mrs. and I were first actively trying to get pregnant, I would drive the 4 miles or so home, do the deed, and drive back to work, all on a 30 minute lunch break.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"If this van's a-rockin', don't bother..."

Umm...

"clocking?"

/damn, it had a good start...
//I'll come in again
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse letters, I never thought this could happen to me.

Around 1997 I was a traffic reporter in New Orleans. Not from the plane, but from a big studio built specifically to house about 15 small, open audio booths with microphones and a couple of pieces of audio gear, where we'd feed traffic reports to every station in town. It was pretty advanced for its time, with large monitors all over the walls showing our traffic cameras around the city.

One sleepy Tuesday (I can't remember the exact year but can remember the day, odd) one of our radio engineers, who usually works in a cave-like dwelling in the back of the facility, ran in from the street out of breath yelling "Swing camera 3 to the west and point it down!" Driving in, he'd seen a man & woman going at it under an overpass near us, next to the Superdome. Someone swung the camera around, and lo & behold, a mechanic-looking guy had his truck's passenger door open, and two of them were going after it with gusto in a position that would have allowed both to watch professional wrestling at the same time. Our cameras' zoom was so good, we could tell he was wearing a Zebra t-shirt and had one hand holding onto the chicken-bar over the door while going through this Zumba routine.

We watched transfixed for about 5 minutes, some of us doing live reports on the air trying not to laugh. The couple finished up, lit cigarettes, and I swear to god, he pulled a lunch cooler out of the truck bed, they both had a sandwich and a Coke, and then went at it *again* for about 25 minutes. (I remember them being pretty tidy and not leaving any litter from their lunch.) 2nd time she was on her back with her shoes at first up on his shoulders, then on the truck ceiling.

By this time our boss had joined us, who stood in the back of the studio watching the entertainment we'd unexpectedly been gifted. At some point when the room was pretty quiet, he said in a really low baritone that could sterilize frogs from 50 yards when he was mad, "Uh, say, isn't that one of the four cameras that (local TV station) just began carrying live on their website?"

Thankfully it was the very early days of video streaming & no one had the bandwidth yet to actually be able to see the videos live on their site.  We watched the site off & on the next few days, but did not see a return engagement.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: steklo: I used to have a daily scheduled UPS pick up every day at my warehouse at 4:00PM. (circa 1985)

One day i had the loading dock bay door open and UPS backs in. The back door opens and WOOOFFFFF nothing but green pot smoke coming out of that sucker.

I was so jealous.

Uh, pot smoke isn't green


The pot was.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Back when the Mrs. and I were first actively trying to get pregnant


Trying to get my first wife preggers was some of the most amazing sex I've had with her.

and luckily for me, I was shooting blanks. Unlike a certain Alec Baldwin...

it was one day, I was getting ready for a gig and she pulled me aside, "Stek, before you go, I'm ovulating, let's go upstairs..."

then after that, I got in the car, drove to the gig with a big old smile on my face, lit a J in the parking lot and screamed.."Sex, drugs and rock and roll!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'll come in again


I don't know!  Mr Wentworth told me to come in and say there was trouble at mill...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
