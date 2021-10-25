 Skip to content
"I opened it and without looking reached into it to feel a smooth cold ball." Uh huh huh 'ball'
20
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone screwed up at the factory. That pack was meant to go to Ikea.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For once, the contents match the picture on the package.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fallout from the labor shortage.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know what you were expecting.  I mean: the packaging is pretty clear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She didn't think "why does this little bag weigh so much"?
and/or
"why does my bag of crisps feel like it has a cricket ball in it"?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird since the machine weights the bag before it gets packed.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm calling BS. Automated Quality Control Systems should weigh each bag individually before it goes out the door to make sure they're within limits. A whole potato would immediately trip a sensor and kick the bag out.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm thinking this story goes into the bullshiat column.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Some assembly required."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks like a wad of something and not a potato
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

potierrh: For once, the contents match the picture on the package.


That's the potato placed on top of the bag.

So no.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thosw: I'm calling BS. Automated Quality Control Systems should weigh each bag individually before it goes out the door to make sure they're within limits. A whole potato would immediately trip a sensor and kick the bag out.


Nope. Cases are weighted.  Not packages.
Look at a box of Tide, it says so. .
 
mononymous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This D.I.Y Farm-To-Fork nonsense is getting out of hand.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thosw: I'm calling BS. Automated Quality Control Systems should weigh each bag individually before it goes out the door to make sure they're within limits. A whole potato would immediately trip a sensor and kick the bag out.

Nope. Cases are weighted.  Not packages.
Look at a box of Tide, it says so. .


So a case of 24 or whatever number of units would still weigh too much.

Consider, perhaps, somebody decides to get some attention, so they put a whole potato in an empty bag of chips they just ate. Ta-da! Tabloid runs a story.

Nothing but bullshiat, here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That potato looks pretty small... Do you all not think that one small potato might weigh the same as a full bag of chips?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Broktun: She didn't think "why does this little bag weigh so much"?
and/or
"why does my bag of crisps feel like it has a cricket ball in it"?


I'm pretty sure the automatic packing machine at the factory probably should have said "why does this bag weigh so much"

Or, someone did it purposely.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Thosw: I'm calling BS. Automated Quality Control Systems should weigh each bag individually before it goes out the door to make sure they're within limits. A whole potato would immediately trip a sensor and kick the bag out.

Nope. Cases are weighted.  Not packages.
Look at a box of Tide, it says so. .


As usual you are talking out of your ass.

https://www.ishidaeurope.com/media/44​m​dwz0g/ishida-kdv-potato-crisps-hq-copy​-50mb.mp4

skip to 1:06
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Congratulations on winning free potato, comrade!
 
