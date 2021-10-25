 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Remember how greenhouse gas emissions were way down because of the pandemic? About that   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Carbon dioxide, Greenhouse gas, Natural gas, last year, Global warming, accumulation of greenhouse gases, Biden administration, Methane  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2021 at 2:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd place a bet that we see the higher temperature models instead of the lower projections, but if I  win that bet I think the payout is meaningless. Like betting on your own demise you can't win for losing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Headlines like this just give the idiots more "see, there science is fake" herpaderp to spew.

We are farked.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, I did make a lot of beans during the lockdown
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmmm, seems like less cars on the road doesn't stop pollution as much as we thought. How about we regulate what comes out of industrial smoke stacks with even more fervor? I think preventing industrial pollution will have more of a positive impact on the environment than telling people, "Well, you can prevent pollution by walking or biking instead of driving your car to work." (though that, in combination with industrial pollution mitigation efforts would be even more helpful instead of focusing on the consumer side, because business bribery of environmental officials prevents good governance)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did all the deforestation suddenly come back?  Did all the factories shut down?
Did your mom stop taking the stairs?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder what sort of lag comes between distributed release of gas vs the standard measurement.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The point of the article *should be* that yes, we ~can~ reduce emissions and mitigate future damage because we literally just f*cking did, but that we need to try a hell of a lot harder if we want to reach anything resembling sufficiency.

/'let's do nothing and let the climate sort it out' is a most banal evil
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, I don't remember that submitter.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobody ever seems to talk about that the military contributes an absolutely insane amount to this.  Next it's corporations.  Instead it's always about our personal choices to encourage us to buy a hybrid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How about we regulate what comes out of industrial smoke stacks with even more fervor?


Because there are major political parties in every country being paid a lot of money to not let that happen.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's pretty much a given that we're toast.  Every "worst case scenario" model over the last 20 years has been exceeded. It's laughable.  The US could/should have been a leader on this, but abdicated and actually went backwards over the last 4 years. I guess the game now is simply to raise the percentage of people, maybe get it above 30%, who understand the issue and are willing to get on board and get crazy enough to join in on that run at that windmill.

And not get cancer from it.

Modern English - I Melt With You (Official Video)
Youtube LuN6gs0AJls
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Headlines like this just give the idiots more "see, there science is fake" herpaderp to spew.

We are farked.


Choose your own destiny:

"See, there, science is fake."
"See, their science is fake."
"Seether science is fake."
"See, they're science. Is fake."

/that last one was a real stretch
//don't take offense
///true herpaderp idiots wouldn't know the difference
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: Nobody ever seems to talk about that the military contributes an absolutely insane amount to this.  Next it's corporations.  Instead it's always about our personal choices to encourage us to buy a hybrid.


Yes, it's primarily corporations, that sell stuff like gas guzzlers instead of hybrids. To people. Because of people's personal choices.
The military has very little to do with it.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Yes, it's primarily corporations, that sell stuff like gas guzzlers instead of hybrids. To people. Because of people's personal choices.
The military has very little to do with it.


The US military is a bigger polluter than more than 100 countries combined
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My 80 something dad is a profligate flatulist.  This is likely mostly his fault.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It all depends on our perspective. Sure, we're gonna have scorching droughts, unprecedented flooding, thirst and famine, but, if we look at it in a positive way, Florida will be destroyed.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diabolic: It all depends on our perspective. Sure, we're gonna have scorching droughts, unprecedented flooding, thirst and famine, but, if we look at it in a positive way, Florida will be destroyed.


And if we're lucky, Gilead Texas as well.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember how local air in cities cleared up, but I also remember the fine print at the bottom of the articles saying that since driving is a drop in the bucket of global atmospheric pollution it didn't do much beyond making city skylines look a little better.
 
v2micca
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait a minute subby......I distinctly recall several threads on fark that discussed the fact that greenhouse gas emissions were not down during the pandemic and thus that vehicle emissions made up a significantly smaller percentage of overall emissions than previously believed.  Hell, I was mocking the increased acceptance of Electric vehicles by 'Mericans as due to the fact that they had realized it didn't actually move the needle in combating carbon emissions so now they were okay with it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cows didn't stop farting, so neither did I.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imma guess methane releases from melting 'perma'frost accelerated a bit, then all those forest fires ...
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline: "Greenhouse emissions reached record levels in 2020, even with pandemic lockdowns"

Article: "Because carbon emissions increased in the last decade, even though there was a decrease last year due to reduced economic activity, atmospheric levels continued to increase progressively from the accumulation."

Are journalists actively trying to kill the planet?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hmmm, seems like less cars on the road doesn't stop pollution as much as we thought. How about we regulate what comes out of industrial smoke stacks with even more fervor? I think preventing industrial pollution will have more of a positive impact on the environment than telling people, "Well, you can prevent pollution by walking or biking instead of driving your car to work." (though that, in combination with industrial pollution mitigation efforts would be even more helpful instead of focusing on the consumer side, because business bribery of environmental officials prevents good governance)


Both autos and industrial sources are big contributors, but EPA already focuses mostly on industrial sources because they're not going to regulate when and where people can drive.

They can tell auto makers to make vehicles that meet some emissions standard, but that has a practical limit. And people will blow up if EPA says you're only allowed to drive so many miles a year or whatever.

Against industrial sources they have a lot more power, but those sources also have money and lawyers to delay regulation as much as possible. And they make shiat that everyone uses.

Power plants, factories, and all that make as much shiat as people buy. They're far dirtier than they need to be, but there is a limit to how clean they can ever be. To get cleaner than that requires reducing consumption.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: DarkSoulNoHope: Hmmm, seems like less cars on the road doesn't stop pollution as much as we thought. How about we regulate what comes out of industrial smoke stacks with even more fervor? I think preventing industrial pollution will have more of a positive impact on the environment than telling people, "Well, you can prevent pollution by walking or biking instead of driving your car to work." (though that, in combination with industrial pollution mitigation efforts would be even more helpful instead of focusing on the consumer side, because business bribery of environmental officials prevents good governance)

Both autos and industrial sources are big contributors, but EPA already focuses mostly on industrial sources because they're not going to regulate when and where people can drive.

They can tell auto makers to make vehicles that meet some emissions standard, but that has a practical limit. And people will blow up if EPA says you're only allowed to drive so many miles a year or whatever.

Against industrial sources they have a lot more power, but those sources also have money and lawyers to delay regulation as much as possible. And they make shiat that everyone uses.

Power plants, factories, and all that make as much shiat as people buy. They're far dirtier than they need to be, but there is a limit to how clean they can ever be. To get cleaner than that requires reducing consumption.


I guess I have to add I'm not trying to do the blame shifting bullshiat that individuals are responsible for the majority of pollution and you not turning off the oven light is what's really ruining the environment.

The huge majority of pollution is from massive industrial sources that should be much more heavily regulated to be where we need to be worldwide. But there is a limit to how clean they can be, and Westerner's level of consumption is probably high enough to still be unsustainable even if the industrials met that goal.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: IRestoreFurniture: Headlines like this just give the idiots more "see, there science is fake" herpaderp to spew.

We are farked.

Choose your own destiny:

"See, there, science is fake."
"See, their science is fake."
"Seether science is fake."
"See, they're science. Is fake."

/that last one was a real stretch
//don't take offense
///true herpaderp idiots wouldn't know the difference


I intended to type "the science"

But my phone thought otherwise, and I rarely proofread.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.