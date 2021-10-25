 Skip to content
(Some Milton)   "I was told I could listen to my radio at a reasonable volume"   (sciotocountydailynews.com) divider line
23
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ratio of people to cake is too big.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police answered a call about a loose, aggressive German shepherd on Linden Avenue

Saw him earlier at the poker table. He tried to bluff me on a high board with a pair of deuces, I snapped called with aces and he hit his 2 on the river.
 
gregario
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People on their way to work say, "baby, what did you expect"?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Just after 2 pm, an 8th Street Caller reported seeing a man climb through the window of a residence. Upon investigation, police learned the man had permission to be in the house."

I feel fark needs to link to this random police blotter more.
The melodramatic grandma was a great start too...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, still boggling that he also played jimmy james on Newsradio...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sometimes tell my co workers the only way you will see me back at this place once i retire is with a flame thrower.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man Exposes Himself, Urinates at Restaurant

A caller reported a confused man exposing his private parts and urinating on the door at Toro Loco on Washington Street.

Oh, that's some crazy bull

/Did you see what I did there?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't oversalt that guy's margarita either....
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Also, still boggling that he also played jimmy james on Newsradio...


And a Klingon captain in ST: TNG.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Man Exposes Himself, Urinates at Restaurant

A caller reported a confused man exposing his private parts and urinating on the door at Toro Loco on Washington Street.

Oh, that's some crazy bull

/Did you see what I did there?


Officers assisted the intoxicated man, who also suffers from Alzheimer's, and released him to his son.

So they held it or something?  Some key details seem to be missing.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were there big chunks of salt on his margarita glass too?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Man Arrested For the 50th Time
Just after 5 pm, police received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on 9th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a troubled man with whom they have nearly daily contact.
Officers took him into custody, the man's 50th arrest. They transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Jebus Tittyfarking Christ, maybe JAIL isn't the place we should be putting people with mental problems.

Man, fark this country.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Just after 2 pm, an 8th Street Caller reported seeing a man climb through the window of a residence. Upon investigation, police learned the man had permission to be in the house."

I feel fark needs to link to this random police blotter more.
The melodramatic grandma was a great start too...


I agree 100%
Ive never even heard of this town before but it is full of interesting people
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Man Arrested For the 50th Time
Just after 5 pm, police received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on 9th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a troubled man with whom they have nearly daily contact.
Officers took him into custody, the man's 50th arrest. They transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Jebus Tittyfarking Christ, maybe JAIL isn't the place we should be putting people with mental problems.

Man, fark this country.


Maybe mingling with the public isnt the best thing for the nut cases  or the public or for titty fuqing Jesus
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Somaticasual: Also, still boggling that he also played jimmy james on Newsradio...

And a Klingon captain in ST: TNG.
[Fark user image 270x200]


Ok, that definitely wins in the "didn't see that one coming" category of excellence in transformation...
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Man Arrested For the 50th Time
Just after 5 pm, police received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on 9th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a troubled man with whom they have nearly daily contact.
Officers took him into custody, the man's 50th arrest. They transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Jebus Tittyfarking Christ, maybe JAIL isn't the place we should be putting people with mental problems.

Man, fark this country.

Maybe mingling with the public isnt the best thing for the nut cases  or the public or for titty fuqing Jesus


Well jail sure as fark isn't.

It's a shiatty thing we just continue to do, over and over.
 
starsrift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Man Arrested For the 50th Time
Just after 5 pm, police received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on 9th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a troubled man with whom they have nearly daily contact.
Officers took him into custody, the man's 50th arrest. They transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Jebus Tittyfarking Christ, maybe JAIL isn't the place we should be putting people with mental problems.

Man, fark this country.


Jail's not prison, it's just holding until they figure out what to do with the guy.

After 50 arrests, it's pretty clear he can't be trusted on his own in free society.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: puckrock2000: Somaticasual: Also, still boggling that he also played jimmy james on Newsradio...

And a Klingon captain in ST: TNG.
[Fark user image 270x200]

Ok, that definitely wins in the "didn't see that one coming" category of excellence in transformation...


Lumbergh: Yeahhhhhh, I'm gonna need you to go ahead and invade Romulus this weekend...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wantoncunnilinguslover: Somaticasual: puckrock2000: Somaticasual: Also, still boggling that he also played jimmy james on Newsradio...

And a Klingon captain in ST: TNG.
[Fark user image 270x200]

Ok, that definitely wins in the "didn't see that one coming" category of excellence in transformation...

Lumbergh: Yeahhhhhh, I'm gonna need you to go ahead and invade Romulus this weekend...


"... ain't got a lick o' sense
Pass the biscuits, please."...
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Man Arrested For the 50th Time
Just after 5 pm, police received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on 9th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a troubled man with whom they have nearly daily contact.
Officers took him into custody, the man's 50th arrest. They transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Jebus Tittyfarking Christ, maybe JAIL isn't the place we should be putting people with mental problems.

Man, fark this country.

Jail's not prison, it's just holding until they figure out what to do with the guy.

After 50 arrests, it's pretty clear he can't be trusted on his own in free society.


He has mental issues. Jail isn't the place for him, he needs mental healthcare.
But sure, let's just keep victimizing him and the community around him by sticking him in jail over and over and over again. 50 farking times now, should be a goddamned clue that sticking someone in jail who has mental problems is a farking bad idea.

Americans just like seeing people suffer, I guess.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just after 2 pm, an 8th Street Caller reported seeing a man climb through the window of a residence. Upon investigation, police learned the man had permission to be in the house.

Permission to be in the house but not to use the door.
 
