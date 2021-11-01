 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Rich people problems: Two-percenters in East Hampton are trying to close their local airport to keep one-percenters from bombarding them with helicopter noise, and the three-percenters in Montauk who will get the traffic aren't happy about it   (newyorker.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it doesn't quite apply but close enough:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It wasn't that long ago that Montauk had a working-class vibe to it with a local population and hotel prices to match.  That ship has completely sailed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brap: It wasn't that long ago that Montauk had a working-class vibe to it


Fark user imageView Full Size



When I lived there, I would always wait until AFTER labor day to head out to "the end".

All the tourists have gone, and many of the residents leave to go back to their NYC homes.

Its a pleasure being on NYS 27 and not sitting there for two or three hours.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Real World Problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this the rich eating the rich? May I procure a front row seat and perhaps some buttered corn, garçon?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

