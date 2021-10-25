 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Because nothing is scarier at Halloween than Hodgkin's Lymphoma   (wral.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At the end of the haunted house you are taken to a Hospital staffed entirely by Facebook doctors

NOOOOOOOO

*Runs out screaming*
 
jclaggett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw mention of the Give Kids the World village in Orlando (well, technically Kissimmee). Random fact, Disney maintains the costumes for the mascots (or at least used to). GKTW was one of the top choices for VoluntEAR (yes... Ear, because you know... Mouse) hours.

Some of my most memorable times from my 2 years at MK were interactions with the GKTW families.
 
