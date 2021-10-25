 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post)   "Explosion destroys part of Russian building" - no word on what the building was late for   (jpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Pressure, Video footage, Russia, gas explosion, Soviet Union, residential building, Kazan, part of a five-story  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Gas explosions are common in Russia," says TFA. Same can be said about attraction to defective elevator shafts, falling on bullets, and tea bags tainted with polonium.
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice try Subby, obviously you rushed that headline... but I still slow-clapped once I got it.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This word sounds like another word.


gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
did someone say 'gas explosion'?

Kermie he aight
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "Gas explosions are common in Russia," says TFA. Same can be said about attraction to defective elevator shafts, falling on bullets, and tea bags tainted with polonium.


Texans RN:

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did the building fall down its own elevator shaft?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The building knew.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i hope it wasn't an important part of the building.
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the building question the government's official COVID-19 numbers?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rooskies do some quality booooms...

