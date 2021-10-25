 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Customer gets all extra-crispy at the KFC drive-thru   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
38
38 Comments
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nickname for an ugly or stupid person, from Spanish mal donado 'ill-favored'.

Perp's name checks out
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beauty and the beast
She's both
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen farkin Can't
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Anger Management in her future.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww. shiat...she done pissed off the Colonel.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maldonado was freed from the county jail Saturday morning after posting $15,000 bond"

That's really expensive fast food. Hope her salary at the Metro PCS Store can cover it.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, she doesn't look the way I envision a "chicken bucket brawler."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd let her slap me around
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child Abuse charger for striking a KFC employee = Child Labor at KFC?

/got my first job under 18, nobody hit me for shiatty service
//probably should have
/3 for fun
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: "Maldonado was freed from the county jail Saturday morning after posting $15,000 bond"

That's really expensive fast food. Hope her salary at the Metro PCS Store can cover it.


She'll be made a district manager after this.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: Awww. shiat...she done pissed off the Colonel.

[media.giphy.com image 480x269]


You wouldn't like me when I'm angry
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say she should fry!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would definitely put her in the Danger Zone:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Probably right around 9,6 to 9,7.

/cue Kenny Loggins
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 275x345]
I'd let her slap me around


I'd run far, far away.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's pretty and crazy looking. According to the headline, I was hoping all she did was set the place on fire.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A KFC almost went up in flames after car at the drive though caught fire
Youtube hrVrV0IMu8M
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Put her under house arrest at my house.

/is naked house arrest a thing?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smirk on her face says she'd do it again too.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: "Maldonado was freed from the county jail Saturday morning after posting $15,000 bond"

That's really expensive fast food. Hope her salary at the Metro PCS Store can cover it.


You get the bond back.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*throws self to the mercy of the hot-crazy curve*
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I keep flashing on Eric Cartman snorting lines of KFC fried chicken skin.
 
debug
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why these places are having trouble finding workers...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I worked at KFC when I was 16 and probably deserved to be punched at least a couple of times.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x345]

Put her under house arrest at my house.

/is naked house arrest a thing?


Barely.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We are offering poverty wages and a chance to get assaulted by an increasingly dangerous public. Why don't these lazy bums want to work here?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: She'll be made a district manager after this.


Ah I see they use the US Army's promotion motto..

"screw up, move up"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The smirk on her face says she'd do it again too.


Yup. That's what I was thinking. Either that or the drugs she's on really did a number on her that night.
 
webct_god
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Charged with burglary for reaching in the window? That's a stretch...
 
Ashelth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image image 425x376]


What is that from?  I want to know because I've never met an extra terrestrial, because that prop maker has never seen a human being before.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After we get all this (gestures towards the current clusterfark) we really need to do a national "chill the fark out" campaign. Like the anti-littering thing we did decades ago.

America really needs to drag the giant stick out of its ass and chill instead of immediately attacking someone every time something doesn't go the way you want.

Jesus ...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oops, missed a word:

After we get all this (gestures towards the current clusterfark) sorted,
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: America really needs to drag the giant stick out of its ass and chill


We should think about adding Ecstasy to the nations water supply.

and while we're at it, add some to the Middle East water supply too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Metro PCS, not even once.

That's how they treat their own customers and it gets to be a habit.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The KFC in my hometown burned down to the ground in the 1990's.

/Two days later, there was a sale on Extra Crispy
//Hey-YO!!!
///Slashies come in threes
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"who works at a Metro PCS store"

So she's an expert at dealing with customer service.

/s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2wolves: So she's an expert at dealing with customer service.


I bet she gets a lot of customers coming in to complain to her how sucky Metro PCS is and she hears it all day long and after a long hard day's work, she waited in line at the KFC, they messed up her order and she blew a gasket and resorted to violence.

oh wait..I forgot about the part of her snorting meth while in the car before she got to KFC.
 
