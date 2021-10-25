 Skip to content
(MSN)   A hiker who was missing for more than 24 hours on Colorado's highest mountain ignored repeated phone calls from a search and rescue team because they came from an unknown number. They just wanted to sell him a burial plot   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have just taken him to another mountain and dropped him there.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they bill the twit for all the man hours expended by all the S&R people ... say $100/hr for each of them out there.  Plus equipment depreciation of course.  Maybe they were using a helicopter too, that should run to five figures easily.  Or at least start the billing period after the 2nd ignored call.

/maybe in the future call from a phone that caller id will show as "US Forest Service" or something similar
//I also ignore unknown callers for the most part, of course most of the time they come while I'm sitting in my living room & not lost on a farking mountain
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: /maybe in the future call from a phone that caller id will show as "US Forest Service" or something similar


That sounds like a wise and easy enough solution.

//I also ignore unknown callers for the most part, of course most of the time they come while I'm sitting in my living room & not lost on a farking mountain

I sure wouldn't be wasting what battery power I have left answering calls from random numbers in that situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Hello?  Hi, this is Beth with National Car Warranty Inc. We've noticed your current vehicle is out of warranty and we would like to know if you would like to renew."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when phones used to have Caller ID that would display the name of the caller? Good times.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.


The idea is that other people were worried about him (because he had been gone longer than he planned to be) but he wasn't that worried himself - obv he could have called somebody if he had cellphone service.

I suppose it's pretty easy to roast him for not answering the phone, but if you never actually felt concerned for your safety or your chances of finding your way back, then perhaps it wouldn't even occur to you that somebody might be looking for you.

So perhaps that's what I'm most confused about. If people were worried about him and contacted rescue services (how else would they have his number?) why didn't the people who reported him missing call him directly? Basically it just sounds like a big mixup.

/continue calling for heads or whatever, people, the important part of any situation is that you find somebody to blame
 
PEdoubleNIZZLE
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they leave a voicemail? I ignore calls from non-contacts, but I'll call back if they leave a voicemail. Did they even think to text him? Did the man make any calls?

If I was lost, I wouldn't want to waste my phone battery hearing about how my car warranty is about to expire.

\ I don't own a car.
\\ If I did, it would be a cursed beater-mobile that I use twice a month for shopping
\\\ I forget, are slashies supposed to be back-slashes or forward-slashes?
 
eKonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.


Because in his mind he had just lost the trail, didn't feel he needed help?

Not defending the douche - if you leave an itinerary (required at quite a few trail heads) you stick to it, or you damned well better answer your phone to at least let them know you're ok, but at least he was able to get himself out on his own.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TFA:
The hiker told the authorities they had lost the trail around nightfall and had spent the subsequent hours searching for it before finally reaching their car.
They had no idea a search and rescue operation had been launched to try and locate them.

The hiker never felt so endangered that they required rescue, so you can hardly blame them for ignoring random phone calls while they hike back to their car. 

Maybe the people who reported them missing should have tried calling first.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just to further speculate because what else do we do around here absent any real information that would allow us to get within a lightyear of making an informed judgement - Maybe you have to leave your number at a trailhead and they keep track of who goes in and out?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PEdoubleNIZZLE: Did they leave a voicemail? I ignore calls from non-contacts, but I'll call back if they leave a voicemail. Did they even think to text him? Did the man make any calls?

If I was lost, I wouldn't want to waste my phone battery hearing about how my car warranty is about to expire.

\ I don't own a car.
\\ If I did, it would be a cursed beater-mobile that I use twice a month for shopping
\\\ I forget, are slashies supposed to be back-slashes or forward-slashes?


I think most people do this nowadays. If the rescue team didn't leave a voice-mail they're the ones who screwed up.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This reminded me of an incident in my childhood.

While in a shopping mall, I wandered off from my parents' view and was walking around on my own exploring for a while.

Then I fortunately bumped into them again.

I, like many young children, did not clearly understand how the world worked.

So when my parents got angry at me for wandering off and getting lost I replied:

"I wasn't lost at all! I knew EXACTLY where I was!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why does everyone have their number blocked? Who are fark heads still answering calls from strangers? WTF
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just send a text. Something along the lines of 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a search and rescue team trying to confirm you're safe!"

It seems that he knew his way back and wasn't lost. He didn't tell anyone he'd be back at such-and-such a time, or it least it wasn't reported in the article. He had no itinerary, or didn't disclose one. Why should he answer the phone? I'd have it turned off, but if I needed it, I'd turn it back on. Maybe there was no service where he was. I am not impressed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And now he's gonna have to dial his phone with stubs instead of fingers.
 
Gollie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PEdoubleNIZZLE: Did they leave a voicemail? I ignore calls from non-contacts, but I'll call back if they leave a voicemail. Did they even think to text him? Did the man make any calls?



I find the best way to get a response is to send a meme via WhatsApp
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My phone doesn't even ring for Unknown Caller normally. I had to go and switch it to do so because I was expecting a call from somebody who told me specifically that they'd be calling from a private number, but I switched it right back once that was done, so if this had been me, I wouldn't have even known anybody was trying to call.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PEdoubleNIZZLE: Did they leave a voicemail? I ignore calls from non-contacts, but I'll call back if they leave a voicemail. Did they even think to text him? Did the man make any calls?

If I was lost, I wouldn't want to waste my phone battery hearing about how my car warranty is about to expire.

\ I don't own a car.
\\ If I did, it would be a cursed beater-mobile that I use twice a month for shopping
\\\ I forget, are slashies supposed to be back-slashes or forward-slashes?


That's what I was thinking. Also, my take is he didn't consider himself lost at all. He was just taking his sweet ass time and didn't consider that people would freak out if he didn't make his itinerary.

So all those calls were just telemarketers disrupting his good time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

miscreant: My phone doesn't even ring for Unknown Caller normally. I had to go and switch it to do so because I was expecting a call from somebody who told me specifically that they'd be calling from a private number, but I switched it right back once that was done, so if this had been me, I wouldn't have even known anybody was trying to call.


Exactly
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even knowing it was search and rescue, there have been times when my telephone anxiety would have made it tough to decide between talking to a rescuer and freezing to death on a mountain.

/anxiety meds help
//still rather text
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.

The idea is that other people were worried about him (because he had been gone longer than he planned to be) but he wasn't that worried himself - obv he could have called somebody if he had cellphone service.

I suppose it's pretty easy to roast him for not answering the phone, but if you never actually felt concerned for your safety or your chances of finding your way back, then perhaps it wouldn't even occur to you that somebody might be looking for you.

So perhaps that's what I'm most confused about. If people were worried about him and contacted rescue services (how else would they have his number?) why didn't the people who reported him missing call him directly? Basically it just sounds like a big mixup.

/continue calling for heads or whatever, people, the important part of any situation is that you find somebody to blame


This, because I could see this exact scenario happening to me. Spend a few more days away from society? Hell yes! Answer an unknown caller call? fark no!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
his fingers are black.  he looks like beetlejuice
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's been trained by endless robocalls to ignore unknown numbers, as we all have.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eKonk: khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.

Because in his mind he had just lost the trail, didn't feel he needed help?

Not defending the douche - if you leave an itinerary (required at quite a few trail heads) you stick to it, or you damned well better answer your phone to at least let them know you're ok, but at least he was able to get himself out on his own.


"just lost the trail"
"missing for more than 24h"

Those 2 statements don't add up. I'll give the guy an hour or 2 but if its getting dark and you didn't intend to be in the woods overnight.. call the farking rangers.

also as others pointed out leave a message, call from a number the hiker knew, fix your damn caller id.

guy is either an idiot sandwich or was burying evidence of something.
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.

The idea is that other people were worried about him (because he had been gone longer than he planned to be) but he wasn't that worried himself - obv he could have called somebody if he had cellphone service.

I suppose it's pretty easy to roast him for not answering the phone, but if you never actually felt concerned for your safety or your chances of finding your way back, then perhaps it wouldn't even occur to you that somebody might be looking for you.

So perhaps that's what I'm most confused about. If people were worried about him and contacted rescue services (how else would they have his number?) why didn't the people who reported him missing call him directly? Basically it just sounds like a big mixup.

/continue calling for heads or whatever, people, the important part of any situation is that you find somebody to blame


Based on TFA it sounds like he had an itinerary lodged with the place he was staying and when he failed to return they called for help. So the person calling for help probably also showed up as an unknown number.

If you lodge an itinerary, you should call to update that if something changes. what he should have done was call them and say "well I am off track and don't know when I will get in, but all is good. I will check in every couple hours." But the hate being thrown at him isn't really deserved.
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't believe I answered the phone and got excited hearing it ring pre-caller ID. I still remember my first telemarketer call. It was 1987.
 
dywed88
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Just to further speculate because what else do we do around here absent any real information that would allow us to get within a lightyear of making an informed judgement - Maybe you have to leave your number at a trailhead and they keep track of who goes in and out?


That wouldn't help here as he was registered going in and didn't come out. And they clearly had his number.
 
slykens1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I understand the people who say that he didn't have a set itinerary but... he's got frostbite on his hand, it's clear he was in distress even if HE didn't realize it.

I've done Elbert north to south - it's a physically challenging hike but the trail is easy except for the last 1000' of climb or so from the north and then for a bit on the way down to the south. We summited in mid July so close to the warmest time of the year, I can only imagine how cold it might be up there now.

While it was dumb for him not to answer repeated calls from the same number, why didn't they just text him and say HEY DIPshiat! ANSWER YOUR PHONE, IT'S SEARCH AND RESCUE - WE DON'T CARE ABOUT YOUR CAR WARRANTY!
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If we were to put all of the robocallers to death, this wouldn't be a problem.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After watching many Hollywood films, I am shocked they couldn't triangulate his cell phone signal and pinpoint him on satellite in real-time, with live action of him and his friend getting stoned and losing the trail.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

slykens1: I understand the people who say that he didn't have a set itinerary but... he's got frostbite on his hand, it's clear he was in distress even if HE didn't realize it.


I don't think the frostbite video is actually the hiker in question.
 
dywed88
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: eKonk: khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.

Because in his mind he had just lost the trail, didn't feel he needed help?

Not defending the douche - if you leave an itinerary (required at quite a few trail heads) you stick to it, or you damned well better answer your phone to at least let them know you're ok, but at least he was able to get himself out on his own.

"just lost the trail"
"missing for more than 24h"

Those 2 statements don't add up. I'll give the guy an hour or 2 but if its getting dark and you didn't intend to be in the woods overnight.. call the farking rangers.

also as others pointed out leave a message, call from a number the hiker knew, fix your damn caller id.

guy is either an idiot sandwich or was burying evidence of something.


Based on TFA it seems he was out for just over 24 hours. I know people who would think nothing of that.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do not answer calls from unknown numbers, however: if I were "missing," I might be tempted to reach out and touch someone unknown (boy, am I old or what?!) in the hopes of getting someone to me. Lately, I've noticed the numbers calling me are sequential. I keep blocking and reporting to "Do Not Call," not that it does any good. "Do Not Call" is friggin' useless.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: Remember when phones used to have Caller ID that would display the name of the caller? Good times.


I recall when the spammers didn't know how to spoof their # or ID.  Better times.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Hopefully they bill the twit for all the man hours expended by all the S&R people ... say $100/hr for each of them out there.  Plus equipment depreciation of course.  Maybe they were using a helicopter too, that should run to five figures easily.  Or at least start the billing period after the 2nd ignored call.

/maybe in the future call from a phone that caller id will show as "US Forest Service" or something similar
//I also ignore unknown callers for the most part, of course most of the time they come while I'm sitting in my living room & not lost on a farking mountain


Why?

He didn't ask to be rescued.

Its weird they didn't send a text message, but as they said, people don't always think clear in panic situations.
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I do not answer calls from unknown numbers, however: if I were "missing," I might be tempted to reach out and touch someone unknown (boy, am I old or what?!) in the hopes of getting someone to me. Lately, I've noticed the numbers calling me are sequential. I keep blocking and reporting to "Do Not Call," not that it does any good. "Do Not Call" is friggin' useless.


That assumes you are aware that anyone is "missing" you.

Lots of places you go hiking in the wilderness like that and your hotel or whatever isn't going to report you missing that night.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Recoil Therapy: Hopefully they bill the twit for all the man hours expended by all the S&R people ... say $100/hr for each of them out there.  Plus equipment depreciation of course.  Maybe they were using a helicopter too, that should run to five figures easily.  Or at least start the billing period after the 2nd ignored call.

/maybe in the future call from a phone that caller id will show as "US Forest Service" or something similar
//I also ignore unknown callers for the most part, of course most of the time they come while I'm sitting in my living room & not lost on a farking mountain

Why?

He didn't ask to be rescued.

Its weird they didn't send a text message, but as they said, people don't always think clear in panic situations.


Stop that common sense!!  This is Fark!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

schubie: I can't believe I answered the phone and got excited hearing it ring pre-caller ID. I still remember my first telemarketer call. It was 1987.


So did you extend the warranty on your car? You better do it soon, because one of these decades it will be no more courtesy calls and they will actually "close your file forever", dude.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dywed88: Based on TFA it seems he was out for just over 24 hours. I know people who would think nothing of that.


sure if that is what they were prepared and planed for. if you are on a day trip and have packed for a day trip and then you get lost AND have cell service you call the damn rangers. At the very least they can help you get out without having to start a search.

maybe he just likes the taste of his own piss.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I do not answer calls from unknown numbers, however: if I were "missing," I might be tempted to reach out and touch someone unknown (boy, am I old or what?!) in the hopes of getting someone to me. Lately, I've noticed the numbers calling me are sequential. I keep blocking and reporting to "Do Not Call," not that it does any good. "Do Not Call" is friggin' useless.


Blocking numbers and Do Not Call are indeed useless, because the scammers just spoof new numbers. I've had people call me to yell because some scammer was spoofing my number for a while. Supposedly they're going to fix that, at least for voice calls... then you'll probably just start getting a ton of unsolicited text messages instead
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khitsicker: eKonk: khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.

Because in his mind he had just lost the trail, didn't feel he needed help?

Not defending the douche - if you leave an itinerary (required at quite a few trail heads) you stick to it, or you damned well better answer your phone to at least let them know you're ok, but at least he was able to get himself out on his own.

"just lost the trail"
"missing for more than 24h"

Those 2 statements don't add up. I'll give the guy an hour or 2 but if its getting dark and you didn't intend to be in the woods overnight.. call the farking rangers.

also as others pointed out leave a message, call from a number the hiker knew, fix your damn caller id.

guy is either an idiot sandwich or was burying evidence of something.


He wasn't missing for 24 hours, that was just a poor headline. He set out at 9 am on Day 1, due in by 8 pm. When he didn't return, he was reported missing. He made it back (on his own) by 9:30 am the next day. That's 13.5 hours missing. He was capable of self-rescue, and did so, which explains why he didn't consider himself lost.

Now to be certain, you are correct - he's stupid and he wasted the rescue team's time (and jeopardized their safety). That's his fault, and there is no excuse for him ignoring calls (or at least calling in when he had service, which he obviously did if he could ignore calls).

When his fingers are amputated I hope he keeps the stubs in a bag tied around his neck to remind him that he's an asshole.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: If we were to put all of the robocallers to death, this wouldn't be a problem.


Unfortunately it's difficult to kill something that is not living.

/ we live in a world where a shocking amount of things we deal with every day is like this. A sane society would figure out some rules to make it work and ways to enforce them. Don't hold your breath
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khitsicker: if he had cell service why the fark didn't he call rescuers himself.


Are you even really lost if you can make phone calls? Climb a rise, find some landmarks, direct people to your location.
 
