(ABC7 Los Angeles)   SUV driver fleeing LAPD street racing bust makes over shoppers at Halloween costume pop-up store into "Farmer's Market Patrons"   (abc7.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, LOS ANGELES, VAN NUYS, speeding SUV, young person, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department  
971 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP VAN NUYS
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shame the driver didn't die.  One of those piece of shiat street racers did die in Albuquerque recently, but only after running through a red and hitting another car.  Scumbags.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: A shame the driver didn't die.  One of those piece of shiat street racers did die in Albuquerque recently, but only after running through a red and hitting another car.  Scumbags.


I was driving home from the doctors office today in I-66 near DC and I was passed by some dipshiat in an early 2000's BMW M5 going at least 90 miles an hour. He used the right lane to pass first, then went off onto an exit lane, then the shoulder, and subsequently crossed three lanes of traffic to get back on a two lane highway where the speed limit is 55 but people routinely go 65.

I have never wished for a person to die more.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hate street racing macho boys.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast and the Felonious
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I want the LAPD to go all beaty on this guy. I would just protest it with as little energy as I can.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Illegal Street Racers,

I hope you all die in auto accidents involving only others of your kind. You are vain, entitled adrenaline junkies with an automotive fetish.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street racing should be punishable by slow death. Even when it doesn't result in that naturally.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Street racing should be punishable by slow death. Even when it doesn't result in that naturally.


🙄
 
Madaynun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had to laugh the other day when i saw a "Newer" Camaro high centered straddling the median While i was driving in Bloomington, IL.
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby said street racing. Here's what the article said:

Los Angeles police say the driver was fleeing the scene of a street takeover event a few miles away that officers had just broken up.

It was a side show. No one is racing at a side show. I'm way too old to be participating in side shows, but I did participate in illegal street racing when I was younger and it frustrates me to hear side shows described as street racing. The vast majority of side shows end with no one getting hurt or arrested. I had friends hospitalized due to street racing and a close friend died racing on a city street. Side shows ain't street racing.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's those damn duke boys again.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: A shame the driver didn't die.  One of those piece of shiat street racers did die in Albuquerque recently, but only after running through a red and hitting another car.  Scumbags.

I was driving home from the doctors office today in I-66 near DC and I was passed by some dipshiat in an early 2000's BMW M5 going at least 90 miles an hour. He used the right lane to pass first, then went off onto an exit lane, then the shoulder, and subsequently crossed three lanes of traffic to get back on a two lane highway where the speed limit is 55 but people routinely go 65.

I have never wished for a person to die more.


Ah, DC.

Have you been in any of the dirt bike or motorcycle swarms yet?

I was on the beltway on the football team opening day, and there were motorcycles all over the place, in groups of 3-6 in various spots along the shoulder (a few who looked like cops had pulled them over, oddly), but traffic was backed up.

Every now and then, a dozen or so would start weaving in and out of the slow moving traffic surprising people who were trying to change lanes and almost hit them.

I finally got up near Central Ave, and we were forced down to one lane (and the exit for the stadium) as someone was laid out in the middle of the road.  (They we're still moving... cops had blocked off three lanes, but I didn't see any medical there yet... a fire engine was coming up the shoulder the opposite way just after I passed them)

I've heard the dirt bike / atm group is even crazier.... Going the wrong way on exits to avoid cops, etc.

/lives on a Maryland highway
//heard a lot of dirt bike / motorcycle traffic the last few months
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: A shame the driver didn't die.  One of those piece of shiat street racers did die in Albuquerque recently, but only after running through a red and hitting another car.  Scumbags.

I was driving home from the doctors office today in I-66 near DC and I was passed by some dipshiat in an early 2000's BMW M5 going at least 90 miles an hour. He used the right lane to pass first, then went off onto an exit lane, then the shoulder, and subsequently crossed three lanes of traffic to get back on a two lane highway where the speed limit is 55 but people routinely go 65.

I have never wished for a person to die more.

Ah, DC.

Have you been in any of the dirt bike or motorcycle swarms yet?

I was on the beltway on the football team opening day, and there were motorcycles all over the place, in groups of 3-6 in various spots along the shoulder (a few who looked like cops had pulled them over, oddly), but traffic was backed up.

Every now and then, a dozen or so would start weaving in and out of the slow moving traffic surprising people who were trying to change lanes and almost hit them.

I finally got up near Central Ave, and we were forced down to one lane (and the exit for the stadium) as someone was laid out in the middle of the road.  (They we're still moving... cops had blocked off three lanes, but I didn't see any medical there yet... a fire engine was coming up the shoulder the opposite way just after I passed them)

I've heard the dirt bike / atm group is even crazier.... Going the wrong way on exits to avoid cops, etc.

/lives on a Maryland highway
//heard a lot of dirt bike / motorcycle traffic the last few months


Some of those swarm guys start from my neighborhood so I know when they will be out on the Beltway. I should give the police a notice since it happens so often.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanman61: The Fast and the Felonious


Fast 10: Your Seatbelts.

I'm bored.
 
djfitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe he was looking for disco pants and haircuts.

/obscure?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phishrace: Side shows ain't street racing.


They're just as bad if not worse.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: phishrace: Side shows ain't street racing.

They're just as bad if not worse.


More people are seriously injured or killed from street racing than side shows. Police departments all over the country that have to deal with side shows treat them as minor, non-violent crimes. Note that the article made no mention of any arrests or injuries at the actual side show. Try drag racing down Hollywood Blvd and see if you get the same response.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phishrace: Subby said street racing. Here's what the article said:

Los Angeles police say the driver was fleeing the scene of a street takeover event a few miles away that officers had just broken up.

It was a side show. No one is racing at a side show. I'm way too old to be participating in side shows, but I did participate in illegal street racing when I was younger and it frustrates me to hear side shows described as street racing. The vast majority of side shows end with no one getting hurt or arrested. I had friends hospitalized due to street racing and a close friend died racing on a city street. Side shows ain't street racing.


A side show is in a parking lot at least, and the only people getting hurt usually are those participating. It clearly says this was a street takeover which is people competing to see who's the biggest dirtbag while endangering the general public. Big difference. These people aren't fit to live in society.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: phishrace: Side shows ain't street racing.

They're just as bad if not worse.


Because they disrupt traffic and are popular with Black people?  No, street racing is far more dangerous.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: phishrace: Subby said street racing. Here's what the article said:

Los Angeles police say the driver was fleeing the scene of a street takeover event a few miles away that officers had just broken up.

It was a side show. No one is racing at a side show. I'm way too old to be participating in side shows, but I did participate in illegal street racing when I was younger and it frustrates me to hear side shows described as street racing. The vast majority of side shows end with no one getting hurt or arrested. I had friends hospitalized due to street racing and a close friend died racing on a city street. Side shows ain't street racing.

A side show is in a parking lot at least, and the only people getting hurt usually are those participating. It clearly says this was a street takeover which is people competing to see who's the biggest dirtbag while endangering the general public. Big difference. These people aren't fit to live in society.


I live in the bay area, where side shows originated. The vast majority of them are held in intersections, not parking lots. The intersection pictured below is maybe two miles from my house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phishrace: Subby said street racing. Here's what the article said:

Los Angeles police say the driver was fleeing the scene of a street takeover event a few miles away that officers had just broken up.

It was a side show. No one is racing at a side show. I'm way too old to be participating in side shows, but I did participate in illegal street racing when I was younger and it frustrates me to hear side shows described as street racing. The vast majority of side shows end with no one getting hurt or arrested. I had friends hospitalized due to street racing and a close friend died racing on a city street. Side shows ain't street racing.


Wanker. Both are illegal, both pose a danger to the public and both are done by testoterone driven little boys who should be taken out and given public works jobs to keep them out of trouble and teach them a trade apart from 'blowing mommy and daddy's money on toys and lawyers'. No difference between you racing and next gen side show burnouts. Go chase the kids off your lawn!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

