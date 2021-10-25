 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Be aware of your current surroundings" this is not a mindful wellness retreat, this is a Sudanese coup   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: News, Sudan, apparent military coup, White House, military takeover, Internet connectivity, Port Sudan, senior government officials, U.S. Embassy  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Le Soudan, mon pays, soudain, se soulève...

Alain Souchon - C'est déjà ça (Clip officiel)
Youtube ViFsEEKweSc
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't worry Brandon is on it.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Don't worry Brandon is on it.


He will be after he hops off your old lady.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Things like this are why SUVs are becoming more popular.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like the world is heading towards another Dark Age. Just with more internet porn available this time around.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I was never any good at Sudan Coup.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Internet connectivity and cellular service was disrupted for hours on Monday

I've been wondering if the new Starlink network is going to make some of these attempts at controlling the internet futile when the laser inter-satellite links are perfected. I don't think they'd take a chance of angering a big, potentially violent player like China or Russia, but would they care if some tinpot got his knickers in a knot at them?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Internet connectivity and cellular service was disrupted for hours on Monday

I've been wondering if the new Starlink network is going to make some of these attempts at controlling the internet futile when the laser inter-satellite links are perfected. I don't think they'd take a chance of angering a big, potentially violent player like China or Russia, but would they care if some tinpot got his knickers in a knot at them?


Yes, but signing up and paying for Starlink from one of these countries will be difficult. And having a visible starlink dish might putting a target on your back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the last two years have taught me anything, it's that Americans aren't the best when it comes to sheltering in place.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MindStalker: jjorsett: Internet connectivity and cellular service was disrupted for hours on Monday

I've been wondering if the new Starlink network is going to make some of these attempts at controlling the internet futile when the laser inter-satellite links are perfected. I don't think they'd take a chance of angering a big, potentially violent player like China or Russia, but would they care if some tinpot got his knickers in a knot at them?

Yes, but signing up and paying for Starlink from one of these countries will be difficult. And having a visible starlink dish might putting a target on your back.


Mmmm, mite pudding!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Internet connectivity and cellular service was disrupted for hours on Monday

I've been wondering if the new Starlink network is going to make some of these attempts at controlling the internet futile when the laser inter-satellite links are perfected. I don't think they'd take a chance of angering a big, potentially violent player like China or Russia, but would they care if some tinpot got his knickers in a knot at them?


I'm confident there's a clause in the user agreement puts the responsibility of injury in the event of coup on the end-user.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Four dead and 80 injured? NBD just another school shooting back here in the States.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [upload.wikimedia.org image 425x425]
I was never any good at Sudan Coup.


That's an easy one
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's with the "apparent" coup?
This isn't the first time I read something like that said or implied.
Is it a coup or not??
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What's with the "apparent" coup?
This isn't the first time I read something like that said or implied.
Is it a coup or not??


Perhaps it's Shrodinger's Coup - 
It's both a Coup and Not a Coup until the media decides whether it succeeded, and whether their offices will be targeted if they report it as one...
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What's with the "apparent" coup?
This isn't the first time I read something like that said or implied.
Is it a coup or not??


Because the general hasn't said "this is a coup", so he could sue them for slander if they said it was a coup and it wasn't.
 
