(KING 5 News)   Seattle-area King County to start requiring proof of vaccinations for outdoor events today. So if you were planning to stand miserably outside in the rain, you better have some proof   (king5.com) divider line
21
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle truly has the government it deserves.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next Phish concert should be interesting.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: Seattle truly has the government it deserves.


Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan hadn't decided to throw tantrums over wearing masks, getting vaccinated, or otherwise taking part in the whole "social contract" thing that healthy societies value.  INSTEAD we have a loud, not insignificant number of people with a kindergarten-level understanding of concepts like "responsibility." And who treat things like "kindness" and "understanding" and "empathy" as weaknesses to shiat themselves at.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this news? 88% of eligible King County residents have gotten a vaccine (although about 5% of those are slackers who have only had one shot so far) and don't feel like pandering to the rando morons who haven't yet.

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/c​o​vid-19/data/vaccination.aspx

/Fun fact: King County is named after Martin Luther King, Jr
//Now at least
///Originally named after a slave owner named William Rufus DeVane King, whose claim to fame was being VP for 45 day before he died.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: Not_Todd: Seattle truly has the government it deserves.

Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan hadn't decided to throw tantrums over wearing masks, getting vaccinated, or otherwise taking part in the whole "social contract" thing that healthy societies value.  INSTEAD we have a loud, not insignificant number of people with a kindergarten-level understanding of concepts like "responsibility." And who treat things like "kindness" and "understanding" and "empathy" as weaknesses to shiat themselves at.


Or if china could run a lab.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan


I seem to recall the OG antivaxxers were urban granola women
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta love the timing of this stupid drama:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Since Apple just added the vaccine card feature to Apple Wallet on the iPhone, I added mine to my phone and it worked just fine because I got mine at Rite Aid. My wife went to a county vaccination site this spring because it was a few days before Rite Aid could get her in, so she's having to wait to add it to her phone because of the weird disagreement they are having.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good luck, people are done with the outdoor mask requirements.  The Hawks have a mask mandate in the stadium.  Take a look at crowd shots right now.  Not a mask in sight.
/right, only redneck Trumpers go to sportsball games etc.  wrong.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: The Green Intern: Not_Todd: Seattle truly has the government it deserves.

Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan hadn't decided to throw tantrums over wearing masks, getting vaccinated, or otherwise taking part in the whole "social contract" thing that healthy societies value.  INSTEAD we have a loud, not insignificant number of people with a kindergarten-level understanding of concepts like "responsibility." And who treat things like "kindness" and "understanding" and "empathy" as weaknesses to shiat themselves at.

Or if china could run a lab.


NO IT'S GOD'S FAULT FOR INVENTING BATS

AND VIRUSES

AND AIR

/jfc
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
standing out in the rain, you could get you sick...


/ as accurate as, if you get cold, you will get a cold, that is why they call it a cold...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The Green Intern: Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan

I seem to recall the OG antivaxxers were urban granola women


this is for the in-group-biased "urban liberals are just better people" dipshiat who thinks kids dying is a joke:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​19/health/measles-outbreak.html
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's been deadly to stand outside the last 24 hours.

Thanks, Biden.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Since Apple just added the vaccine card feature to Apple Wallet on the iPhone...


I did not know this :o downloading update now
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Diminishing returns definitely in play. Why bother? At this point, 88% of eligible county residents had at least one dose. Probably 40-50% of the population have been infected, likely a higher percentage among the unvaccinated. Together, almost everyone 12 and older have some protection. Outdoors? Nah, this is just lame authoritarian theater.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did all the trolls I somehow don't have on ignore yet suddenly appear in the same thread? This is farking magical and wonderful.  I get to do a month's worth of account douching in just a few moments.


/wear your farking mask.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's definitely going around still.  I'm in King County, I'm fully vaccinated, and in the middle of a Covid infection. It's super mild but I would be disease free if people weren't still going out and about when they felt sick.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: It's definitely going around still.  I'm in King County, I'm fully vaccinated, and in the middle of a Covid infection. It's super mild but I would be disease free if people weren't still going out and about when they felt sick.


...and if you wore a mask
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x166]

Gotta love the timing of this stupid drama:
[Fark user image image 425x623]

[Fark user image image 425x232]

Since Apple just added the vaccine card feature to Apple Wallet on the iPhone, I added mine to my phone and it worked just fine because I got mine at Rite Aid. My wife went to a county vaccination site this spring because it was a few days before Rite Aid could get her in, so she's having to wait to add it to her phone because of the weird disagreement they are having.


Did mine at rite aide too but never so the apple wallet option. Anyways I got a email from them about a website and took a screenshot of the code. Have it stored in my email.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: moothemagiccow: The Green Intern: Wouldn't have come to this if the yokels in bumfarkistan

I seem to recall the OG antivaxxers were urban granola women

this is for the in-group-biased "urban liberals are just better people" dipshiat who thinks kids dying is a joke:

[Fark user image image 850x501]

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​19/health/measles-outbreak.html


Ah yes. Clark County. Noted liberal granola stronghold.
 
Iczer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x166]

Gotta love the timing of this stupid drama:
[Fark user image 425x623]

[Fark user image 425x232]

Since Apple just added the vaccine card feature to Apple Wallet on the iPhone, I added mine to my phone and it worked just fine because I got mine at Rite Aid. My wife went to a county vaccination site this spring because it was a few days before Rite Aid could get her in, so she's having to wait to add it to her phone because of the weird disagreement they are having.


Ooooo, it's available on Apple Wallet now? I've been busy setting my system up with Windows 11 and have been using the damned browser version on my phone like an animal for a while now.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Noah_Tall: It's definitely going around still.  I'm in King County, I'm fully vaccinated, and in the middle of a Covid infection. It's super mild but I would be disease free if people weren't still going out and about when they felt sick.

...and if you wore a mask


I wear a mask all the time when I'm out of the house farkface.  Maybe if you pulled out your buttplug and stuck it in your facehole it would stop you from saying stupid shiat.
 
