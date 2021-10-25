 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 25 is 'hector' as in: "In the Illiad, Helen of Troy's abduction by Paris began the Trojan War, after which the gods damned her to Heck. It's true, they hector"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hector is also a good name, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Paris Hilton is old.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spartacus hectoring
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could just admit you are copying "redneck words" instead of pretending to be an intellectual subby
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hector? Didn't even know 'or.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hector is a non-SI metric unit of area equal to a square with 100-metre sides, or 10,000 m², and is primarily used in the measurement of land.
 
Hector Remarkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve of this thread.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Hector is also a good name, too.


Hector, the one-eyed tunnel inspector.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Iliad isn't ill. The Odyssey isn't odd.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is troying too hard with headlines
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: The Iliad isn't ill. The Odyssey isn't odd.


The Odysseey was pretty farked up tbh
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Fart And Smunny: The Iliad isn't ill. The Odyssey isn't odd.

The Odysseey was pretty farked up tbh


It's a mnemonic device I got from one of my classics professors. Iliad has one L. Odyssey has one D. :)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to Helen a handbasket.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
-_-
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The funniest bit of Just a Minute (UK version) I ever heard was when the subject word was "Hector".  After a few tries and fails:

Clement Freud:  "Hector is a great name for a dog, it's spelled H-E-C..."
Paul Merton:  (buzz) "That's not how you spell 'dog'."

/Of course, this was long before we found out about the allegations against Clement Freud...
//It was also kind of a "you had to be there" moment.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought the verb 'to hector' meant 'to drag one's corpse three times around the walls of Troy'.
 
