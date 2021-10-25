 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1916, French troops celebrated the recapture of Douaumont at Verdun. For those not up on anatomy, the Douaumont is the thing that hangs down in the back of your throat
25
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Douaumont at Verdun, his heart triumphant.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I heard subby's mom had hers blasted off the roof of her mouth.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The duodenum is the exhaust manifold of the stomach, where it empties into the intestines.  This guy wrote a song about it:

Frank Zappa - Duodenum
Youtube oylUODycgRA
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Around here that's a thingamajig.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.


And then to realize you were just setting up for a more insane war 30 years later.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody is being wrong on Fark!

.

.

.


Well, any way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, it was Subby. And intentional. And the word is uvula.

Remember that for solving cross-words. Someday it may come in handy for winning a game of Scrabble (aka Squabble in many families).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: it was an accident of timing (and the fact that Wilhelm II was a moron) that put Britain on the side of the Entente Powers.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's history day on Fark!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid


A horrifying thing has stuck with me from a WWI book I read years ago - soldiers enduring an artillery barrage would scream for their mothers' help.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thinknone of the mods has been spending the day learning history.

Go home mod, you're drunk.

/I assume they are all always a biy drunk
//its the only sensible explanation for fark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Squabble is a good word for Scrabble and can be built on squab.

I have a joke for that.

It's time to decide what to have for Thanksgiving and the family is gathered around the Turkey to decide its fate.

What does every one want for dinner?

I want ham.

I want roast beef.

I want turkey.

Squab, squab, squabble.

Well, that' three votes for squab. Set the turkey free.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Knock knock
Who's there?
Babs's uvula?
Bans' Uvula Who?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the Douaumont is the thing that hangs down in the back of your throat


No, dumbass, the Douaumont is the part of the story at the end where everything is wrapped up.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago I went to northern France. Toured Verdun and several other battlefields. Actually seeing the lay of the land did a lot to help me understand how the battles played out the way they did. And yes, the ground not graded or farmed is still cratered.

/CSB: the guide stopped at a strawberry farm and we all got these amazing strawberries. Also there was a collection of stuff the farmer had pulled up. Cartridges, shells, buckles...and grenades. The guide handed me this lump of rusty metal and said "that's a live grenade" and I nearly shat myself.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.


The shear idiocy of that war.

If Von Kluck hadn't chickened out and taken Paris when he could have...it might have ended in August 1916.

/ He had 75 divisions. The Entente Powers had 12 (counting the Belgians) between Von Kluck and Paris.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


Falkenhayn was a stubborn, paranoid fool.  He wanted to leverage the campaign of attrition at Verdun into luring the British into anothercampaign of attrition, and then launch a counter-offensive once the Entente was exhausted and vulnerable.

Much like Moltke the Lesser, his plan was too complex for its own good*. The final stage would required holding back such a large contingent of fresh reserves that cut into what the German 5th Army badly needed to hold the line at Verdun.

Ironically, both the Germans and the French had lower casualty rates at Verdun than they suffered in either the campaigns of maneuver in 1914, or the offensives and counteroffensive of 1915.

* But what else could you expect from the Germans, their reliance upon inflexible and overly complex operational plans was a principal reason they ended up in the war in the first place.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I heard subby's mom had hers blasted off the roof of her mouth.


How far does a girl have to go to untangle her tingle?
 
weege001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Knock knock
Who's there?
Babs's uvula?
Bans' Uvula Who?


Was hoping for a Babs reference.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.

The shear idiocy of that war.

If Von Kluck hadn't chickened out and taken Paris when he could have...it might have ended in August 1916.

/ He had 75 divisions. The Entente Powers had 12 (counting the Belgians) between Von Kluck and Paris.


Prussian generals, inflexible when they need to be flexible, and vice versa.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: it was an accident of timing (and the fact that Wilhelm II was a moron) that put Britain on the side of the Entente Powers.


The Brits were never going to side with the biggest army against the second biggest army, that would go counter to British doctrine dating from when she started to rule the waves.

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.


Not only that, it wasn't until Hindenburg put Ludendorff in charge (I may be getting the names wrong, but it took plenty of time to get the idea put in place) that they  realized that since it was an artillery duel, there was no reason to fill the trenches that were in range of artillery with cannon fodder.  Just put enough to make it extremely painful to attack, and have enough guys (and artillery) to mow down the new occupied trench.

They did not pass.

/needs to be linked to every time the "dropped once, never used" meme pops up on fark.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Douaumont is like a comforter but it has a cover.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I can't even begin to imagine being a soldier in the utter hellscape that was the trenches of WWI.

Machine guns forming lines of uncrossable death. Artillery bombardment you had to dig underground to avoid. Giant multi-ton mines being laid underneath your feet. Living in mud-covered filth for weeks on end. Disease. Poison gas.

Absolute hell.


Look on The bright side.  At least Krupp got to try out all his pretty new toys.
 
