(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1415, the Battle of Agincourt took place, in which Kenneth Branagh delivered stirring speeches and BRIAN BLESSED chewed his way through most of the scenery   (history.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Branagh was a much better Henry than Olivier was.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Brian Blessed's Thomas Beaufort is probably one of his more restrained performances.

Henry V - Armored Ultimatum
Youtube mKHihAPr2Rc
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brian Blessed is a national treasure.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


GORDON IS ALIVE!?!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't forget Robin, the luggage boy, who ironically grew up to be Batman.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Brian Blessed's Thomas Beaufort is probably one of his more restrained performances.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mKHihAPr​2Rc]


The only Brian Blessed performance worth a damn...
Gordon's Alive?
Youtube P2xS-AxKk0k
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, another English victory brought about by the French propensity to charge into waist-deep mud.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

GORDON IS ALIVE!?!


Goddamitsomuch
 
