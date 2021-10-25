 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1929, Albert B. Fall was found guilty in the Teapot Dome scandal, in spite of his insistence that he was just the Fall Guy   (history.com) divider line
    Warren G. Harding, Albert B. Fall, Teapot Dome scandal, Edward Doheny of the Pan-American Petroleum, President Warren G. Harding's cabinet, United States Secretary of the Interior  
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd, I don't recall that episode:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Horizon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned from this and came up with lobbying. It's not bribery if I pay a guy to pay you.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always loved Dave Barry's description of Teapot Dome (paraphrased from memory):

... when an alert customs inspector noticed Albert Fall boarding an ocean liner with a suitcase containing 3.25 trillion barrels of oil, which he claimed was a "gift" from a "friend".  At this point, President Harding, showing the kind of class Richard Nixon could only dream about, died.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fake history.   Scandals never occurred before Clinton and Obama.
 
shill1253
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Imprisoned for Contempt of Congress?

That's a thing ??
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patowen: Imprisoned for Contempt of Congress?

That's a thing ??


Not anymore. Duh.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patowen: Imprisoned for Contempt of Congress?

That's a thing ??


Congress was a lot meaner then, and didn't care as much about "optics".
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whose milkshake was drunk?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The trust fund that Larry Niven lived off of until he was an established writer had its origin in Teapot Dome.
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every guy is a fall guy on October 25th.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Odd, I don't recall that episode:

[Fark user image 425x323]


Who do you think is buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Stuntman?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't this the guy who shows up in all those photoshop contests?
 
