(NBC Washington)   For some reason, the family of Brian Laundrie has decided to not hold a funeral for him   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Grand jury, Brian Laundrie's family, Death, Laundrie's parents, Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal warrant, family's attorney, Jury  
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have they thanked Dog the Bounty Hunter for finding him yet?  Dog always gets his man!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are they going to bury some alligator shiat?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now we'll never know if he did it.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is all just part of the plan. He'll be in Argentina by sundown.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because he's not dead sheeple!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sucks, because I have the hankering for some funeral reception chicken breast and Caesar salad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're having a small funeral for him.  They're not having a public memorial service for the media and angry strangers to show up to.

/angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've read that that had a dental match.  Was there a follow up with a DNA match?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Juc: Because he's not dead sheeple!


He is hanging out with Elvis and Bin Laden now waiting to do something nefarious.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: They're having a small funeral for him.  They're not having a public memorial service for the media and angry strangers to show up to.

/angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term


It's kinda like "the stranger" fap method but with no lube.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am pretty ambivalent to most murderers. I have access to Lee Harvey's grave and I've yet to piss on it.

Nothing matters any more accept my eventual immigration.
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: They're having a small funeral for him.  They're not having a public memorial service for the media and angry strangers to show up to.

/angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I've read that that had a dental match.  Was there a follow up with a DNA match?


Has anyone ever said how much of him was found?  I only read "remains" and "dental match", like seriously did they pull a few teeth that had obvious fillings/crowns and leave them with the backpack?   Did they find a full on skeleton (weird in that time frame).  Did they find a skull?   Just seems very vague across the board.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would have bet that an alligator's stomach would have dissolved teeth.
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's because they don't want to eat his sins.

(A creepy Night Gallery, which starred Richard Thomas)
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: /angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term


It's when you sit on your hand for 10 minutes and then use Tiger Balm for masturbation lube
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: Because he's not dead sheeple!


You find the weirdest things doing a GIS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Naw.  But they're gonna have a couple of margaritas.  Clink glasses and face Cancun.
 
acouvis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: They're having a small funeral for him.  They're not having a public memorial service for the media and angry strangers to show up to.

/angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term


To be fair, I wouldn't want to have CNN showing up at the funeral of any of my friends or relatives either.

After all, what other options does CNN have? Covering real news? Trying to tell the public what is in the reconciliation bill?  Finding an image of Jesus in a pile of dog poo?  Nah.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What? No "mussolini and his mistress" treatment?

/// This country....
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then maybe someone else should.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Juc: Because he's not dead sheeple!


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Number 216: Nana's Vibrator: They're having a small funeral for him.  They're not having a public memorial service for the media and angry strangers to show up to.

/angry stranger sounds like an urban dictionary term

[Fark user image 425x516]


Was there ever a time that Urban Dictionary wasn't just people making up definitions for everyday words?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm happy every time Laundrie finishes itself.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well it's kind of hard to have a "traditional" funeral when all you have is a pile of bones.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ now  
Out on the trail this weekend every couple looked straight out of a Nancy Grace murder mystery.  Thanks Brian and Gabby.
 
