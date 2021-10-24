 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man thinks he has a really big fish on his line, turns out it's actually a discarded gun tied to a brick   (tampabay.com) divider line
16
    Pinellas County, Florida, Christopher Sacco, Police, Sheriff, National Crime Information Center, Weapon, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, shore of Fort De Soto Park  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
abandoned?
Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free gun and brick!

Lucky.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Better tie the gun to a brick so it doesn't float away."
"Good thinking."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Property of University of Florida Football"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And he tells his friends it was a 50 caliber sniper rifle with a huge scope and special grips when in actuality it was a .22 Ruger pistol.

And the brick, was a St. Louis Brick.  Probably 40 pounds.  Solid.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Property of University of Florida Football"


PUFF?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do we know it wasn't really a discarded brick tied to a gun?
 
Lord Limo Zeen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: NewportBarGuy: "Property of University of Florida Football"

PUFF?


*PUFF*
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lord Limo Zeen: Numberlady2: NewportBarGuy: "Property of University of Florida Football"

PUFF?

*PUFF*


Pass
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is because guns float, right?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IT WAS A GUN USED IN A CRIME. WAKE UP SHEEPLE
 
nucular_option
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And if the ballistics don't match anything then after a period of time the finder can claim the gun as his own.

On the bright side I think this gun has a past and the Sheriff will keep it.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Godscrack: IT WAS A GUN USED IN A CRIME. WAKE UP SHEEPLE


That gun is innocent until proven guilty.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was the brick properly checked by the props team? Why is a brick even able to be tied to a real gun. Alan Rickman should be in jail.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought they already had the gun that Alec Baldwin used.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone, somewhere, just shiat their pants
 
