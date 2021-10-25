 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   VA hospital celebrates 100th anniversary by promising to see a couple patients from their original waiting list   (wgntv.com) divider line
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Expand coverage to cover all Vets, no means testing.  To do that, you're going to need excess capacity.  To take advantage of some of that capacity, you could open it up to the Vet's immediate family...then, following the credit union model...

/Yes, I've heard the stories.
//I also followed my father through the system while he was dying
///Nothing but good to say of the VA and their treatment of the Vets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
General Sherman, the doctor will see you now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Expand coverage to cover all Vets, no means testing.


I'll stick with Medicare Advantage, thank you.  There's a clinic a couple blocks away.  My only interaction with the VA was participating in a sleep study a few years ago, which was testing some ideas about improving sleep. Ideas from the 1970s, long ago disproved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised that the GQP hasn't tried to reagan the VA by handing off the vets to the DAV and the other veteran organizations* stepping in and providing care for "our" veterans better that any gummint agency could.

"My vision is to see these wonderful, volunteer agencies step up and establish local veterans homes and treatment centers.  Each one independent in the spirit of freedom  and individuality.  Each one caring for our nation's bravest.  And I'll use the money we saved on raises for our brave representatives and a single seat nuclear bomber that can fly mach 4 and deliver a nuclear bomb on our enemies wherever they might be."

Aw crap.  I summoned a Reagan and he's reading that in his voice.

*They used to do that with soldier homes and hospitals.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Expand coverage to cover all Vets, no means testing.  To do that, you're going to need excess capacity.  To take advantage of some of that capacity, you could open it up to the Vet's immediate family...then, following the credit union model...

/Yes, I've heard the stories.
//I also followed my father through the system while he was dying
///Nothing but good to say of the VA and their treatment of the Vets.


Or we could just get rid of the VA.
 
Lipo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had nothing but great experiences with the VA. Had my knee replaced by them and have also been admitted for kidney failure very recently. I really don't have a single complaint.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Expand coverage to cover all Vets, no means testing.


I got my vaccine at the VA. They registered everyone who came in despite means. I can only imagine how much that expanded their rolls. Obviously we don't treatment under normal circumstances but it must look good on the books to increase registration 10x in a month.
 
