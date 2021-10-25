 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Coup coup Khartoum, Mrs Robinson   (bbc.com) divider line
    Africa, Video footage, promise of transition, north African nation's capital, Sudan, unusual attempt, military's headquarters, pro-military sit  
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump gets on the phone "Get me those guys, they seem to know what they're doing!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So how many coups has Sudan had in the last few decades? I've lost count.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get Djibouti on the phone tonight!

/make my day
//make my day
///make my make my day
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a major problem for Khartoum might look like.

/HOTY subby
 
blockhouse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine yourself yourself in their place.  If you've got any sense, you'll fill your pockets too. Because your regime is officially over. I've seen coups from Angola to Zanzibar and this is how it ends. In the trunk of a taxi to the airport, your belly full of diamonds and vodka, praying your driver doesn't rat you out to the Reds at the last checkpoint. Because then the last thing you'll ever hear, besides a pistol cocking behind your head, is Ivan's laugh...
 
thisispete
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Rules for Rulers
Youtube rStL7niR7gs
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Trump gets on the phone "Get me those guys, they seem to know what they're doing!"


That TDS still acting up?
Poor litle lib
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sudanly coup?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Trump gets on the phone "Get me those guys, they seem to know what they're doing!"

That TDS still acting up?
Poor litle lib


Awww...someone's still butthurt because Ol' Pussygrabber lost bigly to Biden.
 
