 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Finding a skeleton in a house this time of year isn't unusual, but finding a real one, of a child, in house where three other kids were living with no adults in sight, well, that makes for a real life house of horrors   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Police, Sheriff, Sibling, Constable, Skeleton, Coroner, Human skeleton, 15-year-old called police  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2021 at 4:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, so I have to admit my parents were decent.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drugs are bad.... mmmkay...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days are so lazy they won't even go outside to reenact Stand By Me.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to reread The Cement Garden
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Tastes like pork!" said the three survivors.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought that generation was snowflakes
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"3 Abandoned Kids, 1 Skeleton Found in Texas House of Horrors"

Damn. Gilead moves fast.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Houston cops carrying out a welfare check on an apartment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yep.  They're boned."
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kill the pig?
 
Cagey B
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble seeing how a putrefying body can just lay in the middle of an apartment for months until it's a literal skeleton just hanging out in the living room. The smell alone from a decaying nine year old in the Houston summer seems like it would have driven out the three other kids and alerted the neighbors a little sooner.

It also seems strange that no one's been arrested yet on what's clearly a criminal neglect case in the  very best case scenario. Lot of weird details that don't quite add up here, but it could be that dog's breakfast of an article.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Okay, so I have to admit my parents were decent.


In comparison to this?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I'm having trouble seeing how a putrefying body can just lay in the middle of an apartment for months until it's a literal skeleton just hanging out in the living room. The smell alone from a decaying nine year old in the Houston summer seems like it would have driven out the three other kids and alerted the neighbors a little sooner.

It also seems strange that no one's been arrested yet on what's clearly a criminal neglect case in the  very best case scenario. Lot of weird details that don't quite add up here, but it could be that dog's breakfast of an article.


Yeah. I have questions. Many questions.

Kids were left alone for months, but the one kid died over a year ago?

Mom and boyfriend were found and questioned. Not, you know, arrested?

Why didn't the 15 year old call the police, like, when the 9 year old died?

Jesus goddamn Christ.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I'm having trouble seeing how a putrefying body can just lay in the middle of an apartment for months until it's a literal skeleton just hanging out in the living room. The smell alone from a decaying nine year old in the Houston summer seems like it would have driven out the three other kids and alerted the neighbors a little sooner.
It also seems strange that no one's been arrested yet on what's clearly a criminal neglect case in the  very best case scenario. Lot of weird details that don't quite add up here, but it could be that dog's breakfast of an article.


I read  a story once where the guy killed his girlfriend and kept her body in his closet in a trunk for over a year.  He just wanted to be near her.  He finally got caught when she started dripping through the floor to the next apartment.
Seems unbelievable but I guess it happens.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.