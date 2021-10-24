 Skip to content
 
"...the actual radar site...Whoa....what was that?....Whoa"
7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kbronsito
7 hours ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads
6 hours ago  
No, THIS is a shooting star:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron
6 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: No, THIS is a shooting star:

[Fark user image 425x637]


Too soon.
 
puffy999
6 hours ago  
Weird it was this time of year in 2000 when I saw something similarly large. It actually made more of a fireball but wasn't as "long"
 
west.la.lawyer
4 hours ago  
That was cool
 
theinsultabot9000
1 hour ago  

puffy999: Weird it was this time of year in 2000 when I saw something similarly large. It actually made more of a fireball but wasn't as "long"


That's what she said!
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

puffy999: Weird it was this time of year in 2000 when I saw something similarly large. It actually made more of a fireball but wasn't as "long"


You should prob have let a doctor take a look at that, judging by the fireball bit.
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  
Meteorologist my ass. She doesnt even recognize a meteor when one shoots by
 
omg bbq
53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: No, THIS is a shooting star:

[Fark user image image 425x637]


Stealing this joke.
 
foo monkey
51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: No, THIS is a shooting star:

[Fark user image 425x637]


Wow.  Bravo.
 
Nick el Ass
8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Weird it was this time of year in 2000 when I saw something similarly large. It actually made more of a fireball but wasn't as "long"


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
3 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Cafe Threads: No, THIS is a shooting star:

[Fark user image 425x637]

Too soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
