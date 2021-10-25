 Skip to content
 
(Charlotte Observer)   It is not reported whether the squirrel had larger than average testicles   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mmmmm, cooked squirrel testicles.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Had a squirrel take out the substation at one of my former jobs. I was outside on the forklift. I see a brown rock go flying past the corner of the building. It's a piece of ceramic used on cattle fences? I attempt to drive back in, but the automatic doors won't open.

The Utility Company says they found a squirrel well done inside one of the cabinets.

/CSB
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Mmmmm, cooked squirrel testicles.


Nuts roasting on an open fire?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Mmmmm, cooked squirrel testicles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Had a squirrel take out the substation at one of my former jobs. I was outside on the forklift. I see a brown rock go flying past the corner of the building. It's a piece of ceramic used on cattle fences? I attempt to drive back in, but the automatic doors won't open.

The Utility Company says they found a squirrel well done inside one of the cabinets.

/CSB


saw a squirrel trip the transformer on the pole at my house one sunday morning while drinking coffee. definition of flying squirrel.  went out and it looked like someone stuck an M-80 down it's throat with all internal organs missing.  at least it was quick for the poor guy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mister LaForge!  We need power, NOW!
I'll try to "backfeed" power to the ship but first I have to energize eight circuits individually, according to Starfleet procedures.
Just do it quickly.  Shatner is requesting a walkon
Oh jeez.  Is that it? Then, I'll just throw this big switch here.  Warp 9 ready, sir.
Ensign Crusher, put your booger pickers on Warp 9
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: AppleOptionEsc: Had a squirrel take out the substation at one of my former jobs. I was outside on the forklift. I see a brown rock go flying past the corner of the building. It's a piece of ceramic used on cattle fences? I attempt to drive back in, but the automatic doors won't open.

The Utility Company says they found a squirrel well done inside one of the cabinets.

/CSB

saw a squirrel trip the transformer on the pole at my house one sunday morning while drinking coffee. definition of flying squirrel.  went out and it looked like someone stuck an M-80 down it's throat with all internal organs missing.  at least it was quick for the poor guy.


Maybe if the squirrel had put his coffee down before climbing the pole he'd still be alive. Safety is every squirrel's business.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably because his nuts exploded when he bit through that wire. . .
 
nucal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was thinking it was this https://metro.co.uk/video/squirr​el-tra​pped-fence-nuts-1789842/
 
