Correction officers feel slighted after state considers bribing prisoners with McDonald's food to get COVID-19 vaccines, but doesn't offer them the same deal
    Prison, New York  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
So if we get you all a Big Mac and fries you'll get vaccinated?

JFC
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh good gravy, the endless whine of the conservatives whenever people who have nothing get anything at all.  "It's not FAIR!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corrections officers ate not supposed to accept bribes and it is a crime to offer them one.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm fine with throwing them in jail and giving them the same offer.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently someone at the union doesn't know the difference between employment and incarceration.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: So if we get you all a Big Mac and fries you'll get vaccinated?

JFC


Or even KFC.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Corrections officers ate not supposed to accept bribes and it is a crime to offer them one.


Intentional or unintentionally apt typo?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.


why couldn't you?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.

why couldn't you?


Hint: prisons are not known for their spacious living areas.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It seems like when it comes to the inmates getting vaccinated, it's all carrot, and when it comes to the staff getting vaccinated, it's all about the stick. And, we're feeling slighted."

On the plus side I guess this guy doesn't see himself as better than the people he is watching over, he seems them getting burgers and is like hey why no hamberder for me? If he had some elitist savior type attitude toward them he would be like 'well these low functioning dregs of society need a burger to bribe them into getting a vaccine where that would be silly and so far beneath us to offer some incentive to get a vaccine.'
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, not everyone supports the incentives. President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Michael Powers said, "It seems like when it comes to the inmates getting vaccinated, it's all carrot, and when it comes to the staff getting vaccinated, it's all about the stick. And, we're feeling slighted."

It's not the state's fault that you're a fat ass that won't eat carrots.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.

why couldn't you?


There's a lot of shiat you have no say in when you're in prison, particularly things pertaining to prison health and order.

For some reason our fearless leaders have carved out an exception for the COVID vaccine but they typically run a series of tests and give you your shots when you go through intake. It's not for you specifically; it's to keep the prison from becoming a breeding ground for communicable diseases.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Corrections Officers are consistent. They want the state to pay for anti-stab protection, and they want to avoid getting needle-shanked. These guys just have an aversion to penetrations of any kind.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.


Anyone can decline, it's just that you can be prevented from participation in various aspects of society if you do so. Since prisoners are already prevented from participation it's somewhat harder to convince them.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.

why couldn't you?

There's a lot of shiat you have no say in when you're in prison, particularly things pertaining to prison health and order.

For some reason our fearless leaders have carved out an exception for the COVID vaccine but they typically run a series of tests and give you your shots when you go through intake. It's not for you specifically; it's to keep the prison from becoming a breeding ground for communicable diseases.


Because of all the other breeding going on.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: So if we get you all a Big Mac and fries you'll get vaccinated?

JFC


he sounds fat. fat and stupid.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And they would be the first to complain if we offered them McDonalds to get a vaccine.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
While I am sure there are many bright and intelligent people who go into corrections, as a rule, the score you have to get on an civil service exam to be a correction's officer is much lower than the one to be a cop or a firefighter, and it shows.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: RaceDTruck: So if we get you all a Big Mac and fries you'll get vaccinated?

JFC

Or even KFC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This must be a real quandary for the Hamburgler, who sits in his cell pondering "Will a burger that is not pilfered taste as good as a stolen burger?"

Hmmmm.   To robble or not to robble?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's be honest here, if a coupon for free McMeal was offered to people that received the vaccine, many holdouts would jump at that chance.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She'll just steal your Happy Meal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why the fark do they have the option?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't think it possible, but the quality of the burgers have dropped even more.  Locally here anyway.  I ended up throwing out most of a big mac that was subpar meat, tasted cheaper than the double.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If prisoners don't want to get vaccinated, kick them out of jail.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If prisoners don't want to get vaccinated, kick them out of jail.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You want an incentive?  How about you keep your job.  Also you don't farking die and/or cause others to die.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder if they're intentionally refusing the vaccine.  Correctional officers are driving the pandemic in prisons
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Sometimes I wonder if they're intentionally refusing the vaccine.  Correctional officers are driving the pandemic in prisons


Every Corrections employee I've met falls in the "Fox News is too liberal" crowd.  I bet Trump won 95% of their vote in 2020. And that's in one of the bluest parts of the country.
 
fargin a
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. I wasn't aware you could decline vaccinations while incarcerated.


Wow
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

No Line For Beer: UNC_Samurai: Sometimes I wonder if they're intentionally refusing the vaccine.  Correctional officers are driving the pandemic in prisons

Every Corrections employee I've met falls in the "Fox News is too liberal" crowd.  I bet Trump won 95% of their vote in 2020. And that's in one of the bluest parts of the country.


I've met exactly one correctional officer who wasn't a raging asshole, and he quit in less than a year and took a job on an oil rig instead.
 
