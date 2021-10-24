 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   The set of Alec Baldwin's film repeatedly gave prop guns with live ammo to actors. Submitter wants to know why live ammo is anywhere near props in the first place   (huffpost.com) divider line
73
    More: Followup, Alec Baldwin, assistant director, gun safety, actor Alec Baldwin, set of the movie, only reason, loaded firearm, prop maker  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Oct 2021 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unspoken Telepathy Gun Fight | Spaced
Youtube 7sqSQ5Vu8vM
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like Dave Halls (The AD) is in for a world of hurt.

/Is he still the fall guy if it's actually his fault?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you ask me it sounds like Alex Baldwin is at fault because he was there and reasons.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sounds like Dave Halls (The AD) is in for a world of hurt.

/Is he still the fall guy if it's actually his fault?


He isn't the one that loaded the gun, that was the armorer. Sounds to me like there wasn't enough communication on set.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7sqSQ5Vu​8vM]


Four, that's how many threads there have been so far on this that I know of.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone hired Agent 47 to kill Baldwin?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because amateur low budget production
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What part of SHALL NOT BE INFRENGED do you not understand?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


I suggested resolving conflicts without guns and holy fark the pantshiatting responses were glorious.

Y'all understand civilization  is ending soon, right?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This sucks for the ghost of Brandon Lee. It would have been nice if his death was the last one but no, we've still got some chucklefarks that can't be bothered to keep their set safe.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoupGuru: This sucks for the ghost of Brandon Lee. It would have been nice if his death was the last one but no, we've still got some chucklefarks that can't be bothered to keep their set safe.


Yeah, it's a real plague on Hollywood.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He just grabbed the gun and assumed it was cold?
The armorers are there for a ficking reason
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
every gun is always loaded.

every mic is always hot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baka-san: He just grabbed the gun and assumed it was cold?
The armorers are there for a ficking reason


Not what happened at all
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: every gun is always loaded.

every mic is always hot.


I mean, I agree Irish lasses can be pretty. But maybe not all.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: baka-san: He just grabbed the gun and assumed it was cold?
The armorers are there for a ficking reason

Not what happened at all


While I realize I was less than clear about who I was referring to
From the article
"Halls said in a search warrant affidavit that he did not know that the gun was loaded when he handed it to Baldwin in New Mexico. Halls took the gun off of a cart, handed it to the actor, and yelled "cold gun," a term used to indicate that the weapon did not carry live rounds, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press."
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.


I'm far from a gun nut, but I find it jarring when the camera shows an obviously mt revolver being used to menace somebody.  Or when a semi automatic doesn't eject it's brass.  Don't get me started on the magical endless ammo clip.

It's also annoying when Hollywood guns act unrealistically because the average person thinks guns work just like Hollywood says they do.  Scary gun shoots 600 rounds per minute?  Never mind that gun runs out of ammo in 3 seconds.

My take?  Baldwin is at fault for pointing a gun at somebody and pulling the trigger.  Plus they shoot what, tens of thousands of movies and TV shows a year, and this is the second accident in almost 30 years.  That makes this a very rare even that, while tragic, needs to be put in perspective.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baka-san: cretinbob: baka-san: He just grabbed the gun and assumed it was cold?
The armorers are there for a ficking reason

Not what happened at all

While I realize I was less than clear about who I was referring to
From the article
"Halls said in a search warrant affidavit that he did not know that the gun was loaded when he handed it to Baldwin in New Mexico. Halls took the gun off of a cart, handed it to the actor, and yelled "cold gun," a term used to indicate that the weapon did not carry live rounds, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press."


Any trained dog can grab a gun off a cart and then shout "cold gun", it takes a human to verify that. How could he not know that?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.


OFFS - there are many people who manufacture their own ammo.  Can't these grabastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: If you ask me it sounds like Alex Baldwin is at fault because he was there and reasons.


Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble. Alec Baldwin the corner-cutting producer might have some splainin' to do.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


It would be easy to make a nonfunctional cartridge.  Leave out the powder and use something in place of the primer and you are good to go.  I could whip something up at home.  It would look exactly like the real thing, which would make it very easy to get mixed up with the real thing.  Which is why there is no excuse for allowing live ammo anywhere near a movie set.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hollywood is a curse upon this country.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


Ammo can 'look' real and be crafted without powder or a functional primer. Just a bullet pressed into a casing.  Use those for "loading" shots.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anybody else hear that the director had something on the Clinton's?

Local nut jobs are positing that theory. It's annoying.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.


He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Anybody else hear that the director had something on the Clinton's?

Local nut jobs are positing that theory. It's annoying.


Please tell me you're joking
 
deffuse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.

He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.


Maybe they were shooting a shot that required them to be in the line of fire as it were, like he was pointing it down the camera lens?
Dunno, just pondering.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snotnose: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

I'm far from a gun nut, but I find it jarring when the camera shows an obviously mt revolver being used to menace somebody.  Or when a semi automatic doesn't eject it's brass.  Don't get me started on the magical endless ammo clip.

It's also annoying when Hollywood guns act unrealistically because the average person thinks guns work just like Hollywood says they do.  Scary gun shoots 600 rounds per minute?  Never mind that gun runs out of ammo in 3 seconds.

My take?  Baldwin is at fault for pointing a gun at somebody and pulling the trigger.  Plus they shoot what, tens of thousands of movies and TV shows a year, and this is the second accident in almost 30 years.  That makes this a very rare even that, while tragic, needs to be put in perspective.


What I find jarring is having to read a sentence 4 times before recognising that "mt" was meant to represent 'empty'.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.

He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.


Yep. If some college jackasses are farkin' around with an "unloaded" gun and one of 'em gets shot, the shooter is still gonna get in trouble. Especially since there was plenty of warning about this sort of thing on the set (there were several previous misfire incidents and the union crew walked out to protest the massive safety issues).

I have no opinion one way or the other on Alec Baldwin as a person or actor, but this was an entirely preventable tragedy, and his negligence played a big part.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Once again, defaulting to Gun Safety Rule #1 would've saved a life:

Always assume every gun is loaded and lethal and act accordingly. Always. If you're not prepared to kill it, don't point your bang bang at it.

The number of people defending ignorance of the above rule because some other guy said it was okay is stupid. Everyone - top to bottom - needs to follow Rule #1. It's non-negotiable from BB guns to airsoft guns to AK47s and tanks.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


We can CGI away a mustache. We can't CGI some bullets?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.

OFFS - there are many people who manufacture their own ammo.  Can't these grabastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?


In short, no.  Anything that looks real requires something to simulate the actual round, which is more shiat that either disintegrates and blows out the barrel so it looks like you've loaded .45 caliber pixie sticks, or if it's tough enough to not do that it's tough enough to blow out and into someone much like a bullet
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".


Puritains.

The bible is full of blood and violence, so that's fine, but show a female boobie and they forgot the entire farking song of solomon.

If we accepted sexuality and pupued violence,  we'd be more like bonobos than chimps.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: If you ask me it sounds like Alex Baldwin is at fault because he was there and reasons.


1. He's the producer.
2. He aimed the gun at another person.
3. He pulled the trigger.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Bluenosed Baker: Anybody else hear that the director had something on the Clinton's?

Local nut jobs are positing that theory. It's annoying.

Please tell me you're joking


Nope, I've seen it too. They claim Hutchins was totally just about to release information that would have led to the arrest of Hillary Clinton, so she was murdered.

Never mind why a cinematographer had information that the FBI, multiple Republican investigation committees, and a Republican President failed to find, or why she was about to release it so long after Hillary Clinton became politically irrelevant. Those are things sane people might ask, so conspiracy theorists ignore 'em.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

deffuse: aerojockey: Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.

He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.

Maybe they were shooting a shot that required them to be in the line of fire as it were, like he was pointing it down the camera lens?
Dunno, just pondering.


Doesn't matter.  You don't point a gun at someone.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.

He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.


It sounds like the scene was set up to have Baldwin aiming directly at camera, which, yeah... Maybe not so brilliant.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Here is our 24 year old Tik Tokking armorer. Her Dad was an armorer so whatever. Gave an 11 kid an unsecured gun in her last movie.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: EnzoTheCoder: If you ask me it sounds like Alex Baldwin is at fault because he was there and reasons.

1. He's the producer.
2. He aimed the gun at another person.
3. He pulled the trigger.


Recent news is that he was on set sitting in a church pew while practicing drawing his gun and pointing it at the camera with people behind it when it went off.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.

OFFS - there are many people who manufacture their own ammo.  Can't these grabastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?

In short, no.  Anything that looks real requires something to simulate the actual round, which is more shiat that either disintegrates and blows out the barrel so it looks like you've loaded .45 caliber pixie sticks, or if it's tough enough to not do that it's tough enough to blow out and into someone much like a bullet


We aren't talking a single camera shot from loading a "fake" round and continuing to firing that as a 'blank' round. Loading charge-free rounds in one shot, then firing blanks in another is well within reason.
 
deffuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aerojockey: deffuse: aerojockey: Tanqueray: Alec Baldwin the actor is not in trouble.

He's not, but probably should be.  Someone hands you a weapon and shouts "cold gun", guess what?  You still don't point it at someone.  Blame is still partly his even if he's not legally responsible.

AD needs to spend some time in prison.

Maybe they were shooting a shot that required them to be in the line of fire as it were, like he was pointing it down the camera lens?
Dunno, just pondering.

Doesn't matter.  You don't point a gun at someone.


Oh I agree, don't get me wrong, but I can envision how it could come about.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.

OFFS - there are many people who manufacture their own ammo.  Can't these grabastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?

In short, no.  Anything that looks real requires something to simulate the actual round, which is more shiat that either disintegrates and blows out the barrel so it looks like you've loaded .45 caliber pixie sticks, or if it's tough enough to not do that it's tough enough to blow out and into someone much like a bullet


Basically, you can make a blank or you can make a dummy round.  A blank lacks the bullet part.  A dummy round lacks the powder and primer (a squib load has a primer).

Also, blanks are still dangerous.  If the gun does not have the barrel blocked up, shrapnel can fly out and can kill.  A blank gun has the barrel blocked up, but has holes drilled into the sides to "vent" the energy, so should still be handled with caution.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Bluenosed Baker: Anybody else hear that the director had something on the Clinton's?

Local nut jobs are positing that theory. It's annoying.

Please tell me you're joking


This incident is a tragedy involving loss of life and a famous person who once made fun of former president Fatty McFatterson. I see no reason why those nutjobs wouldn't cock up some conspiracy whole cloth.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Nope, I've seen it too. They claim Hutchins was totally just about to release information that would have led to the arrest of Hillary Clinton, so she was murdered.


Yeah it's absolutely ridiculous. Why on Earth would the one personwho knows the truth about the September 11, 2001 attacks also be the one person having information on Hillary Clinton?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ravage: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ok.
Shoot those close ups on their own location.

OFFS - there are many people who manufacture their own ammo.  Can't these grabastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?

In short, no.  Anything that looks real requires something to simulate the actual round, which is more shiat that either disintegrates and blows out the barrel so it looks like you've loaded .45 caliber pixie sticks, or if it's tough enough to not do that it's tough enough to blow out and into someone much like a bullet

We aren't talking a single camera shot from loading a "fake" round and continuing to firing that as a 'blank' round. Loading charge-free rounds in one shot, then firing blanks in another is well within reason.


Sure, but the question was "Can't these grabtastic jackwagons find someone who can make a blank that looks real?"  Can they make a complete dummy round that looks real?  Sure, anyone can do that quite easily.  Can they make a blank that looks real that's no danger to anyone on the other end of the barrel?  No.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ravage: HugeMistake: There are reasons, and they are all stupid. Basically, directors sometimes want a close up of the gun with the ammo visible, or of somebody loading the gun, and all the gun nuts will apparently complain if the ammo doesn't look real.

Why anybody thinks this degree of realism justifies having a loaded gun on a movie set (or, frankly, why anything justifies having a loaded gun anywhere) is a mystery to me.

On a related note, why do so many of our movie and TV entertainment feature people shooting each other with a high degree of realism? Could we perhaps be entertained without adding the risk of working guns to movie and TV sets? "These violent delights have violent ends".

Ammo can 'look' real and be crafted without powder or a functional primer. Just a bullet pressed into a casing.  Use those for "loading" shots.


They do use fake rounds for the close-ups, and blanks for the shots. Live ammo, at least according to the professional armorers talking about their procedures, are supposed to be wholly banned from the set. Even guns with blanks aren't supposed to ever be pointed at anyone, with camera angles used to makes it look like they are.

IIRC, Brandon Lee was killed by a live round, but by one of the fake bullets. In unloading the fake rounds for blanks one of the fake bullets got lodged in the barrel without them noticing. Then when a blank was loaded, the propellant pushed the fake bullet out. Even though the gun wasn't pointed at Brandon, the shape of the dummy caused it to tumble and curve like a knuckleball, and that's why it hit Lee. A real bullet would've missed him but no telling if it would've hit a crew member.

This sounds like it wasn't a failure of procedures and horrible luck, it was blatantly ignoring all safety protocols and having eventual consequences catch up to them- but with Halyna Hutchinson paying the ultimate price.
 
starlost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i don't know if i'm making any kind of point but when a gasoline prop  is used on a movie set like the actor is pouring out gas fron a can to start a fire it is always water. i don't know if it has to be. and it is never colored to look like gas. the people who get their panties in a bunch over unrealistic movie prop guns don't seem to care movie set gasl ooks like and is really water.

Director accidentally shoots actor during play rehearsal | Theatre | The Guardian
amateur productions shouldn't have real guns on the set.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know people want to see real ammo, but how about NO gunpowder in faux bullets
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.