(Biloxi Sun Herald)   Man celebrates 45th birthday with wife, friends at Hard Rock Biloxi Casino, complete with dancing, plunging from top level of its parking garage. Who wants to live to 46 anyway?   (sunherald.com) divider line
35
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hard Rock is still a thing only with people over 45.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to live to 46 anyway?

Certainly nobody partying at the top of the parking garage at a casino in Biloxi.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46 is overrated.

/46
 
Current Resident
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who wants to live forever?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?


I'm working on it.  So far, so good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And I thought getting black out drunk and falling asleep in my bathroom floor on my 30th was sad.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Switzer said Baynes, his wife and another couple were in Biloxi celebrating the victim's birthday.

I just found out that victim also means someone who has been in an accident. No matter who caused it.
 
shabu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?


Flash Gordon 1980 Brian Blessed DIVE!!!
Youtube BvoUhTC_irs
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope he ate a fried oyster poboy earlier that day.
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Moments earlier he told his wife he used their home as collateral in a poker tournament.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shabu: Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?

[YouTube video: Flash Gordon 1980 Brian Blessed DIVE!!!]


Epic movie ruined by not actually been filmed in space
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Hard Rock is still a thing only with people over 45.


51 - have no desire to go anywhere near it.  If I want crap chain food there are better and cheaper options
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Hope he ate a fried oyster poboy earlier that day.


Naaaaa the brisket.
 
shabu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Switzer said Baynes, his wife and another couple were in Biloxi celebrating the victim's birthday.

I just found out that victim also means someone who has been in an accident. No matter who caused it.


Victim of Consequences is the name of my Gary Glitter Death Metal/Polka cover band!
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Switzer said Baynes, his wife and another couple were in Biloxi celebrating the victim's birthday.

I just found out that victim also means someone who has been in an accident. No matter who caused it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?

I'm working on it.  So far, so good.


Just stay away from Italian restaurants and you'll be fine.
 
full8me
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: 46 is overrated.

/46


Damn... I was REALLY hoping things were going to take a dramatic turn for the awesome in 30 days.

/not really
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When a Hard Rock in Biloxi is a highlight, maybe it's best to end the show.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: 46 is overrated.

/46


I concur.
/Also 46.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hangover successfully avoided!
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guy sounds like a real downer
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mississippi might not have much, but gravity works there as well as it does anyplace else.
 
Pinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The Googles Do Nothing: Hard Rock is still a thing only with people over 45.

51 - have no desire to go anywhere near it.  If I want crap chain food there are better and cheaper options


Hard Rock Tahoe.
$1 beers all day.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinner: Hard Rock Tahoe.
$1 beers all day.


I guess I know where I'm dying.  Now the when... 😆
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Switzer said Baynes, his wife and another couple were in Biloxi celebrating the victim's birthday.

I just found out that victim also means someone who has been in an accident. No matter who caused it.


He was a victim of his own stupidity and drunkenness.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO
ME...
...E...
......E...
.........E...
...........E...
...............e...
..................e...
.....................e..."

/ i feel bad now
 
jackandwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?


I'd like to live long enough to get laid a couple more times at least.  68 next month.  You know it's hard out here for an old broad.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't land on a BMW.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?

I'd like to live long enough to get laid a couple more times at least.  68 next month.  You know it's hard out here for an old broad.


👋 😏
 
JustLookin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Current Resident: Who wants to live forever?

I'd like to live long enough to get laid a couple more times at least.  68 next month.  You know it's hard out here for an old broad.


How you doin'?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How big was his life insurance policy anyway?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
David Foster Wallace didn't want to be 46 either.
 
vrax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For some reason I was picturing him walking to the car and falling off the roof somewhat like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


When it was actually so much more stupid.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How big was his life insurance policy anyway?


most folks prefer to beg online instead of acting like an adult. meanwhile the countdown to lawsuit begins.

Mrs. swimo knew a couple of idiot brothers that trespassed against multiple warning signs and managed to get some toes and fingers blown off screwing around a multi fenced power station. lawyer got them big fat bucks. ain't right.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vrax: For some reason I was picturing him walking to the car and falling off the roof somewhat like this:

[Fark user image image 400x300]

When it was actually so much more stupid.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
