 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Is trick-or-treating on Sunday night like jabbing a red-hot poker in God's Eye?   (al.com) divider line
52
    More: Murica, Trick-or-treating, Halloween, city's mayor, Halloween trick, host of cities, social media post, Grove Hill, city streets  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 11:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lol
The town I was living in blew the tornado siren at 5 to get the kids to go and 7 for them to go home.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: lol
The town I was living in blew the tornado siren at 5 to get the kids to go and 7 for them to go home.


Was this in Alabama?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the Holy Grail of Trick or Treating.  We could justify going out on both nights.  When we were kids we knew who the loons were so we just wrote curse words on their wooden fence with soap.  Win win if you ask me.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's my fetish!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Early today I mentioned to my son (SmallMistake) that it seemed like Hallowe'en was the one holiday where consumerism had defeated both Christianity and paganism. He pointed out that same is largely true of Easter, although in that case Christianity pretty effectively suppressed the paganism before capitalism showed up and crushed both of them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


Soulmates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) The Sabbath is Saturday

2) If God cares about something like this, maybe we should be worshiping Satan

3) Stop being a moron
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: cretinbob: lol
The town I was living in blew the tornado siren at 5 to get the kids to go and 7 for them to go home.

Was this in Alabama?


Nope
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: 1) The Sabbath is Saturday

2) If God cares about something like this, maybe we should be worshiping Satan

3) Stop being a moron


4) It's marketing for the candy industry
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a horologist (it's the study of calendars) but I'm fairly certain that Halloween has fallen on a Sunday many times before and I haven't heard of this until now.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah. Just for most Christians. The Jews, Seventh-Day Adventists, Muslim and Buddhist children will be fine with their Sunday night antics.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: The Sabbath is Saturday


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that sign. I especially like the "Find Jesus, I'm a Christian" juxtaposed with "No handouts, lazy farks!".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm not a horologist (it's the study of calendars) but I'm fairly certain that Halloween has fallen on a Sunday many times before and I haven't heard of this until now.


Not since 2010.

But the next is 2027.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


This house of this PATRIOTIC CHRISTIAN FAMILY on the morning of every November 1st:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]


"Please TP my house such that both God and Satan both will look upon it and involuntary exclaim 'Jesus f*ckin' Christ...'"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because Halloween only falls on Sunday every seven years, it still needs this level of attention?

/i know
//fark you leap years
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Halloween is like the 4th of July or Canada Day, it falls on the day it falls on. Never once have I heard of this trick or treat on another day nonsense. I imagine only an uneducated Caucasian Christian Conservative Capitalist coont could come up with this. (5C is my updated version of WASP)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mostly it has to do with school the next day and parents not wanting kids up all night eating candy.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]


Wow I want to buy eggs
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mostly it has to do with school the next day and parents not wanting kids up all night eating candy.


As opposed to when it falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday?  I am having a really hard time remembering the moaning and gnashing of teeth happening 12 of every 14 years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]

Wow I want to buy eggs


I want to buy gasoline and a road flare.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]

Wow I want to buy eggs


A month ago? And left them outside?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mostly it has to do with school the next day and parents not wanting kids up all night eating candy.


So do what responsible parents do: let the little crotch-dropping have a reasonable number of pieces of candy, then take the rest of the bag, and hide it on the top shelf of the closet where my brother and I will totally find it.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


Well someone doesn't know their Christian mythology well enough to know the  roots of Halloween or 'all hallows eve/ all saints day'. Which is actually par for the course with these religious nuts.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's just a bunch of people dressing up and pretending that supernatural stories are real.
Kind of like Halloween.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: AlgaeRancher: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]

Wow I want to buy eggs

A month ago? And left them outside?


I think that's how the method of making century eggs was discovered, after some eggs had fallen into a pit of quicklime.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mostly it has to do with school the next day and parents not wanting kids up all night eating candy.


That's 5 days a week an why now all of a sudden?

If you don't want your kids to eat candy all night don't let them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step


Don't half-ass it: use poop to write out every one of his theses in the most beautiful calligraphy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step


You'd be contractually required to nail a list to their door of reasons why they're farking assholes, though
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step


Do you want a schism? Because that's how you get a schism.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Just for most acChristians


You mean "Christians". Fundamentalist Bible-literalist assholes are so loud and obnoxious that they have made their delusions the default "Christian" stance.

Meanwhile, actual Christians follow the teachings of Christ instead of tribal Taliban-style authoritarianism.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step

Do you want a schism? Because that's how you get a schism.


Good! I could use some entertainment, and the Zoroastrians aren't putting out.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step

Do you want a schism? Because that's how you get a schism.


Martin Luther was German, so it was actually pronounced schiese.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

invictus2: have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step


It's really hard to nail 95 feces to the door.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Somacandra: Nah. Just for most acChristians

You mean "Christians". Fundamentalist Bible-literalist assholes are so loud and obnoxious that they have made their delusions the default "Christian" stance.

Meanwhile, actual Christians follow the teachings of Christ instead of tribal Taliban-style authoritarianism.


Does that include Jesus having a sh*t-fit about the fig tree refusing to bear fruit, out of season?

He also mentioned some disturbing stuff about "not one jot of the law" being stricken until Daddy comes back, which suggests that the horrid sh*t in the Old Testament is all still in-force.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: invictus2: have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step

It's really hard to nail 95 feces to the door.


Just put them in the freezer for a few hours.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
god does not care when halloween falls, he is just happy a few guests left and it quieted down...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Creepy Lurker Guy: invictus2: have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step

It's really hard to nail 95 feces to the door.

Just put them in the freezer for a few hours.


Sounds like the voice of experience.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


But I only fwee year old!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In God's eye? Mote as well be.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Lochsteppe: invictus2: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]

You know  you  could use this as a history lesson and have a couple of people dress up as Martin Luther  and leave them 95 brown bags of dog feces on their door step

Do you want a schism? Because that's how you get a schism.

Good! I could use some entertainment, and the Zoroastrians aren't putting out.


fire can be entertaining.
/not an arsonist
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]


I hope there are A LOT of bored teens in this town and they all catch wind of this douche bag's note to all their little brothers and sisters!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x560]

Wow I want to buy eggs


Okay, but they are going to be 10K a pop.  You're responsible for cryonic transport on your end.  And if you want a specific ethnicity that will be another 5K on top.  Meeting location is not negotiable and the whole thing is off if you get within...wait.  Are you talking about chicken eggs?
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x560]


Pick the house with flaming dog turds on the porch.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would we really lose all that much just making November 1st a holiday? Same with Super Bowl Monday. Just let people have some fun and it'll be better for productivity in the long run.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.