(The Hill)   Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits LA, after which city residents asked, "Did someone just sneeze?"
29
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been through bigger earthquakes than that one in two Canadian provinces. For a real Californian, 3.6 is not enough to rattle you unless you are going for some kind of world record, stacking cards or something. It's like an LA snowfall in Montreal. Hardly noticed.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sneezed? At that level, they'd ask who farted?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think an article like this would tell us what time this event occurred. I guess I'll never know.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

We had a 5.0 last week, the epicenter was by Rocky Mountain House. I didn't feel it, but a few of my co-workers did.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It woke me up this morning, mainly because the epicenter was just a few miles from where I live.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8:01 AM PDT.

/I feel your snark
//wanted to help anyway
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for the misinformation.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim Kardashian fell down the stairs, and her moon butt broke her fall.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, some witnesses described the quake as a "sharp jolt" while others said it either woke them up or caused light shaking. Another witness on the earthquake reporting site said the quake was "short but strong."

That's what she said?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully not a foreshock.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roughly here: 3701 Union Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90023
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious answer: At that level locals wouldn't even notice.
 
radinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bed did a brief shake. Most action it's seen since I became a Farker.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notice what?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google Earth with the USGS overlay is your friend.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ask myself, why would they even report this?  It's not even a quake.  A baby quake, maybe?  Then think back:

Drought
Fire
[oh, that's right, we missed quake season]
And tomorrow begins flood season
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm from a fairly stable area. I'm sure it'd feel like a shart to me
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is almost a daily occurrence living adjacent to the Mendocino Triple Junction. I'm so used to them I don't even notice until they're well over 4.0
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just a big truck driving by or something.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm local, and I didn't notice, so I wondered what time. Turns out it was 7:01 AM, and I was sawing several logs around then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Considering all of the predictions of mud slides I can see why some LA people might get a wee bit freakedout out by a minor tremor today.
 
duenor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Not true at all.
We locals, the ones who really understand quakes, have a healthy respect for them. We don't freak out, but instead we listen ... Because that will tell you whether your house needs an attic or crawl space visit. Do you hear a purlin cracking? The sound of tension on a collar tie? Did you hear a grinding sound, which could be an unanchored bottom plate shifting over the footing? And so on.
And after every quake, it's wise to mentally tally our supplies, and your family plan. Consider little ones as drills for the bad one that will inevitably come.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I was definitely overgeneralizing California - I apologize. I am an ex-Santa Cruz local. We'll sleep through anything under a 5. :)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nah, it happened just after 7am.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This... everyone makes fart jokes until the big one comes. And there's been a lot of activity around the ring of fire lately.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Roughly here: 3701 Union Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90023


Was it close to midnight?

cope-cdnmed.agilecontent.comView Full Size


(this was filmed next door)
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In other panic inducing news, Central Oregon just had a wind gust of TWELVE MILES AN HOUR!
Looks like the entire west coast is either being swallowed by the ocean or swooped up into the sky.

Thanks, CornPop!
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I don't even slow down on the freeway for under a 6.0.
 
